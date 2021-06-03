Thunder Fellows and Google Teaming Up for Black Tulsa Students

OKLAHOMA CITY, June 3, 2021 – The Thunder Fellows Program announced today that Google will bring its expertise across the spectrum of innovation and technology to the initiative; amplifying efforts that will unlock new opportunities in sports, technology and entertainment for Black high school and college students in the Tulsa area.

“We couldn’t be more excited that Google will join our relentless commitment to create a pathway of career opportunities for Black students in Tulsa,” said Cedric Ikpo, Executive Director for Thunder Fellows. “This collaboration is a significant step for the program, and we look forward to utilizing all the incredible assets that Google has to offer for our young people.”

As a supporting partner of the Thunder Fellows Program, Google will connect Thunder Fellows students with their executives in mentorship settings where the program participants will learn from leaders in the tech industry. The students will primarily use Google Hangouts to interact with Google staff from around the United States and the world, allowing for diverse and robust mentorship opportunities.

“The Thunder Fellows Program will create a pipeline of skilled professionals for some of today’s most desirable careers in sports, entertainment and tech,” said Andrew Silvestri, Google’s Head of Data Center Community Development for the Americas. “The program will invest in the Historic Greenwood District on the heels of the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre, which devastated the community and blocked economic opportunity for Black Oklahomans. Google is proud to partner with the Thunder Fellows Program and connect students with valuable resources and training to help them succeed in a variety of careers.”

Google products and technology will also be used throughout the Thunder Fellows site, providing the information infrastructure to the facility that will help provide tools to students to achieve the goal of closing the opportunity gap for Black students in Tulsa.

The Thunder Fellows Program is an initiative supported by the Oklahoma City Thunder and Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Located in the Historic Greenwood District of Tulsa, the program is expected to host its first class later in 2021.