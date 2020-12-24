Energetic Practice Shows Thunder Professionalism

The communication started early on Wednesday internally within the Thunder organization. What would need to physically and logistically happen if the team’s season-opening game against the Houston Rockets didn’t happen as planned?



The bus and airplane itineraries would have to be re-arranged, as would accommodations and food for the players and staff if the timetable on departure from Houston was different than scheduled. The team, anticipating its first game of the season, would be wound up with energy and in need of an outlet for it. In a span of 18 hours, the Thunder navigated it all with precision.



Like a wristwatch, the inner mechanisms of the regimented Thunder organization locked in and fired on time to get the Thunder, its gear and all the team needs back to Oklahoma City on Wednesday night with plenty of time to rest up and get physically prepared for a “punchy” practice on Thursday, the morning of Christmas Eve.



Before the season began, Thunder General Manager and Executive Vice President Sam Presti, Head Coach Mark Daigneault and other team personnel reinforced the ideas of resilience and professionalism. It was clear that this season would be unlike any other and will test this young crew’s ability to stand and deliver in the face of adverse conditions. Those lessons proved valuable on just day two of the NBA schedule.



“It's going to be a little bit of gymnastics from time to time, but our team is prepared for that,” said Daigneault. “I'm really pleased with the mentality that the whole organization, including the team, took to the circumstance.”

On Wednesday night, the Thunder rolled with the punches, departing from Houston after the game was postponed as the Rockets didn’t have enough players to compete due to the NBA’s COVID protocols. Thunder leadership stayed in communication with the players and staff so everyone knew of the possibility as they maintained their game day routines and prepared to head over to the arena. A quick bus ride to the Toyota Center ended up being unnecessary, but the Thunder was mentally, physically and emotionally primed for either outcome.



“Everybody in the world is learning how to deal with the uncertainty of this,” added Daigneualt. “We're no different. We're no exception to that, but we're doing the best we can and our guys have done a great job.”



“This is not an ordinary year,” said veteran center Al Horford. “This happened and now we have to move on to the next thing.”



On Thursday in practice, the Thunder brought a ton of vigor into the team’s last session together before Christmas, shaking off any disappointment that their season opener got delayed. After the holiday, the team will have a road game against the Charlotte Hornets and then three home games in a four-day span to close out 2020, so Thursday’s practice was an essential one to get right.



“I'm continuing to be impressed with our group,” said Horford. “Our guys were willing, ready to go and very focused. I felt like we had a really good practice today, really good energy. We came out here, played hard. We've been able to get our work in and focus on the next thing.”



“It was the best thing to kind of keep our momentum going and keep us sharp heading into Saturday,” Daigneault said. “The guys came in with their hard hat on today and knew what we had to get done and we got it done. When you have a bunch of like-minded people that are willing to clear those hurdles together and embrace all the difficulties or uncertainties, you can actually create momentum from some of these more wacky situations.”



As the Thunder huddled up to conclude practice, a message was delivered by one person that demonstrated the internal messaging that is continuing to go on within the group. Based on how the Thunder has comported itself to this point and the way it handled Wednesday night and Thursday morning it was clear that the following words are already being heeded. Yet, in these times, it served once again as a critical reminder.



“Everybody have a great day. Make sure we're safe. Stay smart.”