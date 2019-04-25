2019 End-of-Season Interviews

The Thunder’s 2018-19 campaign came to a close on Tuesday night in Portland, on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Damian Lillard to conclude a 118-115 loss in Game 5. The season was one filled with ups and downs, typical for an 82-game campaign, as the Thunder showed how effective it could be with wins in 11 of 12 games heading into the All-Star Break. The offense was crisp, Paul George played at an MVP level and the defense was stout and focused.

After the break, however, the Thunder dropped 10 of 14 games due to lax defense, a waning in the shooting numbers and some missed opportunities to pick up some much-needed wins. That inconsistency continued into the postseason, as the Thunder displayed it’s capabilities with a massive 32-8 surge in the second half in Game 5, but allowed a 26-8 response by Portland to end the game, and the series.

On Thursday, the Thunder met with the media to discuss the year on and off the floor as well as the upcoming offseason.

9 a.m. – Head Coach Billy Donovan

In his fourth season as the team’s head coach, Billy Donovan had continuity on the roster for the first time as Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Steven Adams and Jerami Grant returned to form the base core of the group, with a few newcomers in Dennis Schröder and Nerlens Noel entering the expected rotation. Donovan was thrown some curveballs, like the injury set back to Andre Roberson and the absence of Alex Abrines due to a personal matter.

Despite that, the team won 49 games, including five straight to end the season, to secure the sixth seed in the competitive Western Conference playoff race. In terms of speed of play, the Thunder did what it set out to do at the beginning of the season, finishing the season 6th in pace, 1st in points off turnovers and 5th in fast break points. Despite a 5th-rated defense, the Thunder still has plenty to improve upon heading into the offseason, especially considering what it learned in the postseason.

“It takes what it takes for a team when you’re competing … You go through these struggles, you find out more about what you've got to do to get better and to improve,” Donovan said. “For us, the continuing to build out defensively, we can get better there, playing fast offensively and ball movement. Our assists are way up from where they were the previous year. We made some strides and we got better in some areas.”

11:15 a.m. – Russell Westbrook

For the third-straight season, Russell Westbrook did the unthinkable by averaging a triple-double with averages of 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and a league-leading 10.7 assists. He registered 34 total triple-doubles for a total of 138, tying Magic Johnson for 2nd All-Time in NBA history. Despite his historical milestones, which included just the second 20-point, 20-rebound, 20-assist effort ever, and an eighth All-Star appearance, Westbrook has plenty he wants to improve upon this offseason.

“I know that I’m able to do so much throughout a game to impact the game, impact winning,” Westbrook said. “Leadership is one thing that I’ve taken pride in, figuring out the best way to be able to lead guys into a position where they’re most comfortable with their games, instill confidence in them, finding ways to make other guys better.”

The Thunder point guard shot just 42.8 percent from the field, including 20.8 percent between three and 10 feet and 33.3 percent between 10 and 16 feet, career anomalies in those two ranges. Along with his typical outlook of wholesale improvement in terms of defense, reading defense and leadership, Westbrook aims to come back a better player in 2019-20.

“I’ll just continue doing what I’m doing and finding ways to pick and shot better (threes),” Westbrook said. “That’s up to me.”

Noon - Paul George

Through the first two-thirds of the NBA season, Paul George was a red-hot, top-billing MVP candidate. The only thing that jarred that slightly was a pair of shoulder injuries late in the year that also caused discomfort into the playoffs. George finished second in the NBA in scoring at a career-best 28.0 points per game while also leading the league in steals (2.2) and registering career-highs in rebounds (8.2), assists (4.1) and made 3-pointers (3.8) per game. More than anything though, George appreciated the bond that was built through the year.

“We showed a lot of great, positive things this year,” George said. “As a group, just my time being here for another season, it was one of the closest teams I’ve been a part of. It’s just a real brotherhood where you enjoy being out there with those guys.”

George spearheaded a defensive effort that helped the Thunder finish first in the league in steals and one of the best in the league at turning defense into offense. He hit four game-winning shots during the year and displayed his prowess as a clutch scorer. As one of the team’s leaders he knows this is an opportunity to take stock of what worked and what didn’t and to attack next season with a focus and concentration on efficient, sustained basketball.

“That’s something we are all trying to work on internally to figure out what we can do,” George said. “This is a team that can go far. We have pieces in place to have a long postseason run.”

12:30 p.m. - Raymond Felton

Earlier in his career, Raymond Felton would have been furious about being out of the rotation. Over the years, his perspective has changed. The veteran point guard, as he said, “truly became a man.” Felton played in just 33 games this season, but played in the final seven games of the regular season and all five playoff contests. Staying ready is a part of being a professional, and for the 34-year-old, that’s what this season was all about.

“I've grown from being a young man into a man, and just staying professional, staying ready, and just understanding what my role was and understanding what was needed from me for this team this year, whatever I needed to do,” said Felton. “I had to make sure I stay ready no matter what at all times because my number could be called.”

12:45 p.m. - Steven Adams

Ever the student of the game, Steven Adams is always looking over the Thunder’s bench, chatting with Donovan or assistant coach Mark Bryant, to figure out the best way to attack his job possession after possession. Throughout the 2018-19 campaign Adams did just that, and put together another solid season with averages of 13.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.5 steals, all career-highs, while shooting 59.5 percent from the field.

“I’ve always been like that because the perspective of what I’m seeing is a lot different from what you guys are watching,” said Adams. “I’m always trying to get their advice and see what (our coaches) are seeing.”

The approach of checking in with the coaching staff and being on the same page from the top down is Adams’ attitude as well when it comes to the offseason. He recognizes, now heading into his seventh NBA season, that the Thunder can’t be satisfied with its playoff appearance and exit after one series.

“The whole objective right from the get go to win a championship. Anything short of that is hard to be like, ‘oh, we did okay,” said Adams. “You always have to go in there and try to figure out a solution. Everyone is trying to do the right thing. That’s what good with the type of players we have. Good locker room guys.”

1:15 p.m. Dennis Schröder

“First off, I want to thank the organization for giving me this opportunity,” said a thoughtful and grateful Dennis Schröder as he began his final media availability of the 2018-19 season. Schröder was a new and major addition to the Thunder rotation after coming over in a trade last offseason. A true professional, Schröder was utilized as a starter, off the bench and as a secondary ballhandler in lineups with Russell Westbrook and Paul George. Through it all, Schröder remained a positive influence.

“Coming here, that helped me. How people think about me, being a good teammate, doing everything I can to help my team win. I achieved that individually. Even what I did on the court for my team, I think it helped the team and the organization to win games, so I'm really satisfied with what happened this year,” Schröder said. “But I think it's way too early for this organization to be out.”

The German point guard was also productive, scoring 15.5 points and dishing out 4.1 assists per game. Lightning quick with the ball in his hands and on the perimeter defensively, Schröder made plays for this Thunder group and was a constant threat in the second halves of games when fatigue set in for the opposition’s starters. One area where Schröder wants to improve, however, is with his shooting from behind the three-point line. He shot 34.1 percent from behind the arc this year, including _ percent off the dribble. As the Thunder saw against the Blazers, shooting off the dribble is a crucial skill in today’s NBA.

“That's the main key for my game. I'm so fast getting to the basket, but I think when I use the screen and they've got to go over the screen, got to be aggressive and got to be up, I think it's going to take my game to the next level,” said Schröder. “I'm going to work on it and going to be strong and better next season.”