The Drive and Dish | May 14, 2024

By Nick Gallo | Broadcast Reporter and Digital Editor | okcthunder.com

A Run Sustained, Shai’s Midrange Mastery and Kenrich Up off the Bench!

The Drive and Dish is here to answer the questions that might be going through your head during a Thunder game by providing experienced insight, highlighting aspects of the game you might have missed and pulling you behind the curtain with anecdotes, analysis, and stats.

Here’s what you need to know as the Thunder returns home to Oklahoma City for Game 5 on Wednesday to try and take a 3-2 lead in this Western Conference semifinals series against the Dallas Mavericks.

Thunder Hangs In, Comes Back and Hangs On in Game 4

The Thunder trailed for nearly 42 of the 48 minutes of Game 4 in Dallas, clawing from behind from the nine-minute mark of the first quarter until the four-minute mark of the fourth quarter. But all that mattered in the end was the Thunder stayed close enough during the run of play to give itself a chance late, the took advantage of the opportunity to steal a hard-fought game on the road.

In holding Dallas to just 15 points in the second quarter, a frame where the Thunder only managed 22, OKC was able to go plus-7 again in the fourth quarter to gut out a 100-96 win. All season long the team has talked about understanding the length of NBA games and that they require a full 48 minutes of effort. Tonight, the Thunder outlasted the Mavericks.

“That's where the trust comes in,” said Head Coach Daigneault. “That's where this team has an uncommon ability to stay together. Tonight we really had to pull together. That was a really, really difficult game. It did not go our way for the majority of the game. The ability to kind of endure when the winds in your face, just keep the game in striking distance and letting it turn. It's just incredible maturity.”

“We hit some big shots but those shots don’t happen if we don’t trust each other,” said rookie Chet Holmgren.

Shai Closes in the Clutch

Two of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 10 points in the fourth quarter came on a shot from behind the backboard that still managed to slip in through the net for two points. After the game, Gilgeous-Alexander called it “ill-advised” with a grin on his face, but it was a necessary bucket in the clutch as the Thunder inched its way ahead of the Mavericks.

Throughout the second half, Gilgeous-Alexander got to his spots in the midrange and continually hit jump shots, racking up 22 total points after the break on his way to a 34-point, eight-rebound, five-assist, two-steal and two block effort on 14-of-27 shooting. With the Mavericks aggressively switching and trying to clog up the lane, Gilgeous-Alexander made the shots that were required to win, but also made four massive assists to teammates, including a dish to a trailing Holmgren and a kickout to Lu Dort for 3.

“Be aggressive but be smart,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of his mindset. “Ultimately it just comes down to taking what the defense gives you and trusting your teammates. You need them to win at a high level and that’s clear as day.”

“His instinct is to be a member of the team,” Daigneault said. “He took that thing by the horns there late. He had an unbelievable blend and found his teammates on a lot of plays.”

Kenrich Gets In

Despite not playing any normal rotation minutes in this series and only a handful even in the previous series against New Orleans, Kenrich Williams checked in for the Thunder at the start of the second quarter. “Uncle” as he’s affectionately called by his younger teammates, managed to keep himself ready during all these gaps in the playoffs and was able to jump in and give the Thunder 8 energetic minutes of the bench.

“That game was a brawl, and he’s a brawler,” said Daigneault. “He just elevated the level of competitiveness and physicality. I give him a lot of credit. He’s been seldom used. His readiness to go in there and be completely in character was impressive to me.”

Cason Wallace and Aaron Wiggins combined for a dozen points off the bench while Jaylin Williams added 5 rebounds and 3 assists. Kenrich played the fewest minutes off the bench, but his effort was noticed and helped spur on the Thunder as it battled its way to a crucial series-evening victory.

“K came out there and gave us big minutes tonight,” said Holmgren. “He was everywhere. Every time I saw I miss shot he was right there for the offensive rebound because rebounding better us out there making tough plays.”

Looking Ahead

Game 5 will be at 8:30pm CT and televised on TNT. The game will also be available on the radio on WWLS 98.1 FM the Sports Animal and the Thunder Radio Network.




