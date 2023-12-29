The Drive and Dish | Dec. 28, 2023

By Nick Gallo | Broadcast Reporter and Digital Editor | okcthunder.com

Shai’s First Quarters, Chet Playing Keep Away, JDub’s Defensive Discipline and More!



The Drive and Dish is here to answer the questions that might be going through your head during a Thunder game by providing experienced insight, highlighting aspects of the game you might have missed and pulling you behind the curtain with anecdotes, analysis, and stats.

Here’s what you need to know as the Thunder finished off the holiday homestand with a 4-1 record and gets ready to ring in the new year this weekend.

Offensive Activity and Active Hands to Close out Homestand

The Thunder has five back-to-backs upcoming in the month of January but played in just its third back-to-back set on Tuesday and Wednesday coming out of Christmas weekend. Despite going against different styles of opponent, the Thunder managed to play to its identity on both sides of the ball in a pair of victories.

On Tuesday the Thunder dominated the NBA’s top defense – the Minnesota Timberwolves – by shooting over 60 percent from the field and racking up 35 assists as four different players scored at least 20 points. Even against Minnesota’s size and zone defense, the Thunder kept the ball moving and zipped passes backdoor and cross-court to get wide open looks throughout. Josh Giddey got things started with five first quarter assists, and Vasilije Micić gave the Thunder a jolt with a few dishes too. On defense, OKC’s swarming, speedy five-man unit forced 24 turnovers against the big Timberwolves front-court in a 129-106 victory.

The next night the Thunder welcomed a rested New York Knicks club into Paycom Center and according to Mark Daigneault, needed to muster its own energy on the second night of the back-to-back. That’s exactly what the Thunder did, with Jalen Williams igniting offense with OKC’s first seven points, scored from all three levels of the floor. Williams also helped finish out the game with a 17-point fourth quarter on 6-of-7 shooting from the field on his way to a career-high 36 points and five-made 3s.

The Knicks tried to slow down the Thunder’s offense by switching everything out top, but OKC countered by running pick and pops at the top of the key between JDub and Chet Holmgren to put New York at disadvantages. Despite the Knicks’ attempt to bog things down, the Thunder’s offense was extremely efficient, shooting 54 percent from the field, 44 percent from 3 and turning it over an NBA season-low four times all night. On the flip side, OKC’s active hands produced 18 New York turnovers that led to 21 points and a plus-10 advantage in fast break points.

Hot Starts a Payoff for Intentional Work

As Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault says, “being a 48-minute team means getting off to a good start”, and for the Thunder that’s been a growth point over the past few seasons. As one of the youngest teams in league history over the last few years, let alone the second youngest in the NBA this year, the Thunder has had to work on its ability to attack the opening minutes of a game, and this season that effort has paid off. Putting up over 30 points and outscoring its opponents by nearly three points every first quarter are both top five marks in the NBA, getting the Thunder in advantageous situations all year.

A huge catalyst for that early prosperity is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who is averaging over nine of his 30 points per game in first quarters so far this season. Playing the entirety of the first 12 minutes most nights, Gilgeous-Alexander explores all of the different ways opponents plan to defend in the game and puts them through the ringer.

Take his 12-point, five assist first quarter against the Lakers for example – he sliced through the defense for two points at the rim, found Cason Wallace and Kenrich Williams for back-to-back 3-pointers, then scored an and-one runner before shaking Anthony Davis, one of the best defenders in the league, with a between the legs step back jumper at the left elbow.



Chet Playing Keep Away

On the theme of development and points of growth, rookie Chet Holmgren came into the season with an area of focus – keeping the ball safe when playing in the middle of the floor. At Summer League back in July, Holmgren had a few more turnovers than he would have liked as he was getting accustomed to the offensive spacing and opponents’ active defensive help at the NBA level.

Spending months working on all aspects of his game, including his handle, to begin the season, Holmgren has shown excellent ball control and has been especially effective on spin moves through the middle of the lane. Against Houston, Sacramento and Memphis in the month of December Holmgren has gone to the spin move and evaded defenders who try to dig down by picking the ball up cleanly and keeping it out of the reach of any would-be swipes.

Most teams that have a rookie big man playing 30 minutes a night aren’t top five teams in terms of turnovers, but Holmgren’s intentional development has helped the Thunder be efficient on offense – averaging fewer than 11 turnovers per game since Thanksgiving. Against the Clippers, Holmgren found a new creative way to keep the ball safe: throwing it off the backboard to himself. Daigneault admitted that play wasn’t part of Holmgren’s development plan, instead just Chet “rocking out”.

JDub Staying Down, Staying Disciplined

Every time the Thunder puts more on Jalen Williams’ plate, the second-year wing manages to take on that load with poise and effectiveness. In addition to the on-ball responsibilities Williams has, the Thunder is putting him on top-line scorers like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, LeBron James and last week against the Clippers – Paul George. As Williams sees these stars more often, he’ll continue to build his library of their moves and tendencies and most importantly gain the feel of what it’s like to defend them.

In the early stages of his career, however, it’s clear that Williams has the ability to quickly absorb game plan responsibilities and stay disciplined to important techniques within the heat of the battle. On two separate occasions against George, Williams did a masterful job of keeping the eight-time NBA All-Star in front of him, not biting on the pump fake and forcing an extremely difficult contested jump shot.

“[Williams] has got great intensity,’ said Daigneault. “A lot of guys that have that kind of length tend to gap the guy that they're defending. For a guy that's that long and rangy, he's also got great ball pressure. He gets into guy's airspace. He likes pressuring.”

Looking Ahead

The Thunder rounds out December with a rematch against the Nuggets on Friday – back to the scene in Denver of OKC’s last road trip when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander beat the buzzer on a game-winner to complete a dramatic double-digit comeback. Back home in time for its annual New Year’s Eve tradition, the Thunder will then host the Brooklyn Nets as a part of a stretch of seven of eight games against Eastern Conference foes, which includes a four-game east coast road trip to start a gauntlet January with 17 games, including five sets of back to backs.

–

