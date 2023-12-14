The Drive and Dish | Dec. 14, 2023

By Nick Gallo | Broadcast Reporter and Digital Editor | okcthunder.com

Jalen Williams Turns into Dub, Chet Hits Clutch FTs, Season of Toughness and Invisible Plays

The Drive and Dish is here to answer the questions that might be going through your head during a Thunder game by providing experienced insight, highlighting aspects of the game you might have missed and pulling you behind the curtain with anecdotes, analysis and stats.

Here’s what you need to know as the Thunder heads out for a two-game road trip against Western Conference opponents.

Chet At the Line

Rookie Chet Holmgren got fouled on a 3-pointer and stepped to the line with 7.7 seconds left in regulation. The Thunder was down by three to the Golden State Warriors, but Holmgren’s draft classmate Jaylin Williams stood on the sideline with a beaming smile spreading across his face. JWill knew Chet was going to make all three.

Sure enough, Holmgren did exactly that, sent the game into overtime and roared through an and-one bucket in the extra frame to help OKC escape with a double-digit comeback victory and its third win in four tries this season against the Warriors.

Holmgren has learned about the approach he needs to take in situations like that and internalized how those lessons can impact the high leverage moments that he embraces. Back in college at Gonzaga, he faced a similar situation, but thought too much about the magnitude of the game and his free throw form and got tight, missing one. On Friday against Golden State, he didn’t let any of those thoughts enter his mind.

“Don't think about the moment so much as the task,” Holmgren said.



Dub, Not Jalen

While Holmgren screamed after his overtime and-one, so did Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. And because Shai yelled, so did Jalen Williams. Except in that moment, it wasn’t Jalen out there on the floor. Apparently, it was just “Dub”.

“Usually I'm Jalen,” said Williams. “Whenever I start yelling, it's a different dude.”

JDub had plenty of reasons to shout on Friday night, as he was outrageously efficient on the offensive end while still carrying a heavy defensive load like he always does each night. Again and again, Williams got to his spots in the midrange and around the rim, elevating for jump shots that had plenty of air space to sail to the net over the top of would-be Warriors contests.

Williams scored 12 of his 28 total points (on 12-of-15 shooting) in the fourth quarter alone. He went behind his back and pushed in a runner, attacked hard and scored on a finger roll and then hit a pair of elbow jumpers going to his left over the top of Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, all while being rearview contested by long, rangy defenders like Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.

Toughness in a Long Season

An 82-game season is no joke. The games come one after another, the travel is relentless and the physical toll that is taken over the course of a 48-minute (or 53 minute) contest is significant. In addition to the mental and strategic focus that is required, basketball is still a physical enterprise, where availability is often the best ability.

“It's one of the experiences that you learn how to navigate in the NBA,” Daigneault said. “One of the invisible things people don't see is how much these guys bodies are taking a toll… Going through that for the first time is the real deal.”

Lu Dort is a lead by example kind of guy, and on Friday night against Golden State Dort showed everyone how to rise to the occasion even when hobbled. After twisting an ankle late in regulation against the Warriors, Dort checked back in for the final 58 seconds and helped lock up Curry and force a miss on a would-be game-winner at the buzzer.

A few minutes later, with just 10.2 seconds left in overtime, it was Dort who finished off a layup off a pass from Holmgren to put the game out of reach and seal an emotional Thunder victory. The ankle was too sore for Dort to play on in Monday’s game against Utah, but he was able to finish out Friday night’s game with force.

The Definition of a Winner

The Thunder was already up by 26 on the Utah Jazz in the third quarter. For most teams, maintaining concentration and tenacity in those moments can be difficult, but OKC showed elite discipline in an aspect of the game that has helped propel the team early this season: its advantage in transition. On offense, the Thunder has been one of the most productive fast break teams in the league this year, but OKC has been a top 10 transition defense this season too.

On Monday night, Josh Giddey, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace combined to snuff out a Utah Jazz fast break opportunity that nine times out of ten would have surely resulted in an easy layup. It wasn’t a steal or a highlight reel block, just extra efforts by all three guys to force a missed shot. First it was Giddey, who instead of just running back down floor, interrupted the dribble of Jazz guard Keyonte George, forcing him to jump in the air to toss an outlet pass into the front court. That gave Holmgren and Wallace time to retreat and break up a two-on-two fast break. Holmgren elevated to prevent Ochai Agbaji from even attempting a layup. That forced a drop off pass to Jordan Clarkson, whose lefty layup went awry because of a solid contest by Wallace at the rim.

“Possessions matter and we try to acknowledge when players give a lot of effort for something that is invisible, that is barely seen,” said head coach Mark Daigneault. “To me, that's the definition of a winner - the players that are winners are the ones that give their all on those types of plays when there's no stat to be associated with it or no credit. You’re doing it as an investment in the team.”

Mann and Dieng’s Jolts

Down in Houston on Wednesday, it was Tre Mann who gave the Thunder a lift with some efficient and effective minutes as he attacked and scored off the bounce, knocked down a catch-and-shoot 3, dropped off a pass for a Jalen Williams dunk and also swiped two steals.

On Monday, it was a different reserve who propelled the Thunder forward – second-year man Ousmane Dieng. Despite not seeing double-digit minutes for the Thunder since back on November 6, Dieng burst into the rotation off an extended stint with the Oklahoma City Blue and gave the Thunder 26 minutes as he dropped 18 points, three rebounds and three assists while going 6-of-7 from the field, with three-made 3-pointers.

Most impressive from Dieng was the way he hit the gas right away, playing his role in OKC’s zone defense, snaring a strong defensive rebound on his first possession and then attacking quickly off the catch for a two-handed dunk on the baseline on the other end.

Throughout the game, Dieng was assertive when he caught the ball, active when he didn’t have it and physical on defense and on the glass to help the Thunder secure a second-straight home win.

"It validates the time (Dieng) spent in the G League. He played 4 games in a very short period of time,” said Daigneault. “He's a better player. He came back, obviously, very sharp from that experience."

Looking Ahead

The Thunder is 15-7 on the season but is going up against two teams it has lost to so far this year in Sacramento and Denver. The ability to learn between games to perform better in subsequent meetings is a skill this young OKC team is continuing to hone. Both teams have playmaking centers in Domantas Sabonis and Nikola Jokic, so the Thunder maintaining pressure and staying tied together on cutters and shooters will be critical.

Thursday night's game against the Kings tips off at 9 p.m. CT, then the Thunder will travel to Denver to take on the defending champion Denver Nuggets on Saturday night.




