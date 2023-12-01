The Drive and Dish | Nov. 30, 2023

By Nick Gallo | Broadcast Reporter and Digital Editor | okcthunder.com

Shai’s Clever Extra Efforts, JDub’s Job, OKC’s 2 Big Lineup, Executing to the Final Buzzer and more!



The Drive and Dish is here to answer the questions that might be going through your head during a Thunder game by providing experienced insight, highlighting aspects of the game you might have missed and pulling you behind the curtain with anecdotes, analysis, and stats.

Here’s what you need to know as the Thunder returns home for one game:

JDub Up-Size-ing

In his first game back after missing three contests with a hip injury, Jalen Williams’ first defensive assignment was Minnesota’s 7-foot power forward Karl-Anthony Towns. No problem for JDub, whose 7-foot-2 wingspan, beefed up frame and agility kept him in between Towns and the rim all night on Tuesday. Towns started the game just 1-of-4 from the field with two turnovers and finished with just nine points and five turnovers.

One first quarter sequence was the perfect encapsulation to Williams’ commitment to executing the gameplan to not allow Towns to play in space or get to the rim on straight line drives. JDub kept his feet active, swiped down and stripped the ball off Towns’ knee for a turnover.

So far this season, Williams has guarded the likes of Victor Wembanyama, Kevin Durant, DeMar DeRozan and Zion Williamson – players who represent a wide breadth of wing scoring archetypes. Racking up all these experiences, and performing with flying colors, is a huge sign of Williams’ development as a two-end wing.



24 Second Defense, 24 Second Offense, 48 Minute Execution

Over the last week the Thunder has shown its ability to dig in and play deep into the shot clock on multiple occasions, forcing a shot clock violation on defense early in last week’s win over Chicago at home. On offense against Philadelphia the ball zipped around the perimeter, the Thunder stuck with the loose ball and ended up getting a catch-and-shoot 3 from Jaylin Williams off a quick-witted pass by Ousmane Dieng.

There’s stamina within a play to work through the entire 24 seconds, but there’s also bigger picture physical and mental endurance required to focus through the entire four quarters and to execute on demand in crunch time. Despite losing to two high-level veteran teams in Philadelphia and Minnesota, the Thunder ensured that both games ended as close as they could be – within one or two possessions, because of how it manufactured points, fouled appropriately and managed late game time and score situations.

In Minneapolis, the Thunder worked the final minutes to give itself the ball with 4.2 seconds remaining and a shot to tie the game up and send it to overtime, but the 3-point look just went awry. Against Philadelphia, the Thunder played the foul game to make it a one-possession game three separate times and scored 13 points across six consecutive possessions inside the final 49 seconds of regulation to give itself a chance. Ultimately Joel Embiid and the 76ers made 8-of-10 free throws late to seal it, but that late game precision is an important muscle for OKC to be building.



Shai the Hustler

Ranking in the top 10 in some statistical categories is one valid way of measuring a players’ impact – and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hits those marks clearly across the board – as a scorer, driver and shooter. He is also near the top of the heap in the NBA in steals (2.3 per game – 1st), steals and blocks combined (3.2 per game – 5th), deflections (3.2 per game- 8th), loose balls recovered (1.3 – 2nd) and contested three-pointers (4.2 – 1st).

There are some plays that won’t even show up in those obscure pages of NBA.com’s stats library, and one of them came last Wednesday at home against the Bulls. After Lindy Waters III stripped Chicago’s Coby White, Shai dove on the floor for the loose ball and forced a jump ball. After a timeout, Shai went to the center circle and instead of tipping the ball backwards or to the side, he tipped the ball forward at the perfect angle to lead Isaiah Joe into a wide-open run-out dunk. Shai’s quite the creative competitor.

Chet’s Horizontal Spacing

Much has been made about the Thunder’s lob throwing this season and the vertical spacing that Chet Holmgren has provided as a guy who can roll hard toward the rim and elevate for alley-oops. Space is currency on the floor – and that extra geometrical area to play in is very valuable for the Thunder. But just as critical as the vertical is the horizontal spacing Holmgren provides.

In the Chicago game there were a pair of prime examples, as Chet pulled Nikola Vučević away from the rim, leaving teammates clear angles to the basket – like when Holmgren was at the top of the key and dished to Lu Dort on the wing, leaving Vučević with way too much ground to cover to get back in the play. Later in that first quarter, Holmgren pump faked and blew past Andre Drummond for an easy dunk, with the burly Bulls center understandably too worried about Chet’s ability to knock down a 3.

Against Philadelphia, Chet took advantage of a sagging 76ers defense by scoring in a ferocious flurry to start the third quarter, with 12 points in the first five minutes of the frame. Up in Minnesota, the threat of Chet in the first half was enough to tie Minnesota’s defense in knots, and ultimately forced the Timberwolves’ number one rated defense to divert from its normal drop coverage and go to a zone for the majority of the second half.

The Thunder kept peppering Holmgren with touches out at the top of the key during possessions, popping the ball to him and forcing Minnesota shot blocking center Rudy Gobert to stay engaged with him. The longer and more frequently the Thunder can keep opposing rim protectors focused on Holmgren away from the rim, the more likely OKC’s guards can slice their way to the cup unabated.

Two Big Lineups this Week

While the Thunder has taken advantage of Holmgren and Jaylin Williams’ ability to space the floor from behind the line as the sole big man on the floor, head coach Mark Daigneault has also spent the last few games getting important information about how the team looks when both centers are on the floor at the same time. Philadelphia was an ideal matchup to test that unit out against given the sheer size of Embiid, but so were the ensuing teams on the schedule: Minnesota with Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns and the Los Angeles Lakers with Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

According to Daigneault, neither Chet nor Jaylin have been neutralized due to the frontcourt pairing. In fact, the interplay between the two of them in the 76ers game was not only encouraging, but extremely fun. All five of Williams’ season-high five assists went to Holmgren, including a strike right down the middle of the plate on one first quarter possession.

Look for the Thunder to continue to strategically deploy Holmgren and Williams both separately and together based on what is needed during the game. Both sides of the ball are interconnected, and sometimes OKC will need space and speed while other times it will need height and physicality. Both can be achieved with the Thunder’s personnel.

Tonight's game against the Lakers tips off at 7 p.m. CT, then the Thunder will travel to Dallas on Friday for a matchup against the Mavericks on Saturday.


