The Drive and Dish | Nov. 22, 2023

By Nick Gallo | Broadcast Reporter and Digital Editor | okcthunder.com

The NBA’s Hottest Shooting Half, Cason Wallace’s Gritty Approach, OKC’s Group Chat and more!

The Drive and Dish is here to answer the questions that might be going through your head during a Thunder game by providing experienced insight, highlighting aspects of the game you might have missed and pulling you behind the curtain with anecdotes, analysis, and stats.

Here’s what you need to know as the Thunder celebrates the season of giving at home:

The Hottest of Hot Shooting, Created the Thunder Way

After outshooting the Golden State Warriors from behind the arc in its mini-series in San Francisco and coming away with two victories, the Thunder went up to Portland on the second night of a back-to-back and generated such good looks that they ended up with the best shooting percentage in a half of basketball by any NBA team this season. Shots were open because OKC just kept making the extra pass, and Mark Daigneault even said that because shooting can be volatile, the Thunder doesn’t necessarily want to shoot more jump shots, but just to keep taking the right ones. OKC swept it’s three-game road trip with a 134-91 victory over the Trail Blazers.

The Thunder shot 71.8% FG in first half against Portland, which was also the second highest field goal percentage in OKC history. Everyone got in the mix – 11 different players hit a 3-pointer – but the effort was spearheaded by Isaiah Joe, who has now made 16 out of his last 20 3-point attempts over the past four games including a historic 7-for-7 3-point effort against the Warriors on Thursday.

Joe’s been so scorching hot that it created a funny moment at the end of the first half on Sunday night. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was streaking up court in a 3-on-1 fast break and was suddenly presented with two choices: Joe wide open in the right corner or Lu Dort wide open in the left corner. There was just enough time for both guys to make eyes at Shai that said, “right here!” and Joe gave a big smile and chuckled as Shai passed to Lu, who drained the 3, giving him at least one in 13 of OKC’s 14 games this year.



High Intensity Group

On Friday at practice in San Francisco, the Thunder went through some offensive and defensive sets, talked through a few different scenarios and did a few drills. A half dozen Thunder players and some player development coaches then stayed on the floor while the rest of the guys got off their feet. The players who remained were the ones who hadn’t been in the rotation the past few games and participated in what the Thunder calls “a high intensity” workout.

Going up and down in a live 5-on-5 setting, the reserves prepared themselves diligently by executing plays, staying tight in the defensive shell and communicating in the flow of the game. On the sideline, their teammates cheered them on and showed them the support they deserve and need to stay ready.

That physical and mental preparedness paid massive dividends on Sunday night as the Thunder came off its 130-123 overtime win over the Warriors on Saturday and had to turn around and play a fresh Blazers team 24 hours later. With Jalen Williams out of the lineup with a minor hip injury, the Thunder was already short a body, and after a late arrival in Portland, the Thunder coaching staff was already primed to play a deeper rotation. When players like Tre Mann, Lindy Waters III, Olivier Sarr and Aleksej Pokuševski entered the game, the Thunder’s offense hummed just like it did in the first half, without missing a beat.

That professional, focused approach was a direct carryover from the practice floor.

Defensive Group Chat

It hasn’t just been the offensive side of the ball that’s gotten the job done for the Thunder during this five-game winning streak. In fact, the defense is what has set the tone over the past couple of weeks. Earlier this season, Lu Dort revealed that the Thunder has a group text thread between some of the wing players who are tasked with serving as primary defenders on the opposing team’s elite perimeter scorers.

Dort, of course, is the elder statesman of that group, so he often has tips and pointers, but it’s mostly an opportunity to view clips, talk about strategies with coaches and get prepared for each matchup. The luxury the Thunder coaching staff has with this roster is that every night they have multiple versatile defenders to throw at opposing scorers. Similar to a defensive line in football that can throw waves of fresh pass rushers at a quarterback, the Thunder deployed different defenders with fresh legs at Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in Saturday night’s overtime victory.

Dort and Jalen Williams started the game on Curry and Thompson, but throughout the night guys like Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Kenrich Williams, Aaron Wiggins and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all saw time on the two future Hall of Fame shooters. In overtime, it was Gilgeous-Alexander, who ranks fifth in the NBA in steals and blocks combined this season, who made the play of the game by blocking Curry’s 3-pointer, which led to a runout layup that sealed the 18-point comeback win and a 40-point night for Shai.

No Tuxedos Here

When an All-NBA player like Gilgeous Alexander makes a defensive play like that, it should be no surprise that a fellow lottery pick guard from the University of Kentucky is sticking to the same script. Rookie Cason Wallace has been looking up to teammates like Gilgeous-Alexander, Dort and Aaron Wiggins all season long for their help on hand placement, how to stay down on shot fakes and how to fit inside OKC’s offense, and so far he’s falling right in line.

Daigneault has shown great trust in the 20-year-old, putting him on high-impact scorers like Curry in crucial second-half moments, allowing him to pick up full court defensively and inserting him into pivotal actions on offense to make plays for the team. There is a quiet toughness to Wallace’s game. It’s hard to move him because of his physical strength and center of gravity. He has innate weak side instincts and he is getting better on the ball too.

“He doesn't play with his tuxedo on,” Daigneault said of Wallace. “He's a grimy, gritty player and he's like that every night. He stays in character on that. It's really impressive.”

On offense there’s tenacity and diligence too. He’s gotten attention for his 3-point shot going down at a scorching clip, but the way Daigneault has used the point guard’s decision-making skills in the screen and roll game to generate for others has been downright nasty.

Uncle Kenrich is Back

It had been nearly nine months since veteran forward Kenrich Williams had played in a regular season game for the Thunder due to wrist and back injuries, so last week when he suited up against the San Antonio Spurs in an In-Season Tournament Game at Paycom Center, he said it felt like Christmas morning. He even woke up early, before his young children served their normal role as the Williams’ alarm clock.

In that very first game back, the Thunder’s “uncle”, as Chet Holmgren affectionately called him, was immediately in the mix. He rushed to the defense of new teammate Vasilije Micić when Spurs center Zach Collins committed a foul that was too rough. He hit his very first shot attempt – a three – and scored three more times on mop up points at the rim while also providing his brand of versatile and scrappy defense.

“It's great to have him back - somebody out there who's bringing the energy and really setting the tone,” Holmgren said. “It's hard not to follow suit when you got a guy like that out there. So we're happy to have ‘Rich back.”

On the road trip, Kenrich started to find even more of a rhythm. Off a get action, Kenrich set up Isaiah Joe for a hanging runner in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s win over Golden State. Williams also scored on perhaps the most Kenny Hustle play you can imagine – barreling into the lane where he collided with a defender who also happened to be fouling Gilgeous-Alexander off the ball – meaning that Williams got the two points and Shai got to complete the and-one at the free throw line.

Tonight's game against the Bulls tips off at 7 p.m. CT, then the Thunder will get a couple of days off over Thanksgiving before hosting another Eastern Conference foe, the Philadelphia 76ers, on Saturday night. OKC then hits the road next week for its final In-Season Tournament game in Minnesota against the Timberwolves on Tuesday.