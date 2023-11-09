The Drive and Dish | Nov. 9, 2023

By Nick Gallo | Broadcast Reporter and Digital Editor | okcthunder.com

Recapping Thunder-Cavs, JWill Returns, Isaiah Joe’s Footwork, Wiggs Being Wiggs and More!

The Drive and Dish is here to answer the questions that might be going through your head during a Thunder game by providing experienced insight, highlighting aspects of the game you might have missed and pulling you behind the curtain with anecdotes, analysis, and stats.

Here’s what you need to know as the Thunder holds down the fort on its longest homestand of the season:

Efficient Offense and Disruptive Defense vs. Cavaliers

How to score in the paint against a top-10 defense with a pair of 7-footers? The Thunder’s got a plan for that.

On Wednesday, OKC executed its offense expertly by moving the Cleveland Cavaliers defense, including the defensive-minded duo of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, all over the half-court to create driving lanes. A perfect example came with a simple weave out at the top of the key, where Thunder ball-handlers lulled Cleveland to sleep with continued handoffs until Josh Giddey was able to create enough separation to get into the lane. After drawing a help defender, Giddey kicked back out to Jaylin Williams for a catch-and-shoot 3

As the Thunder stretched the bounds of the Cavaliers’ defensive shell, those attacking angles became wider, and everyone feasted with efficiency. For the game, the Thunder scored 60 points in the paint, shot 51 percent from the field, including 12-of-28 from three. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was the greatest beneficiary of the rhythmic offense, scoring a season-high 43 points on a smooth 15-of-23 shooting effort. Everything was at the rim all night on those drives, but then a step-back three-pointer sealed the deal for the Thunder in its 128-120 win.

When OKC wasn’t in the halfcourt, it was off to the races in transition – with Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, Cason Wallace and Lu Dort all able to play off advantages and get to the rim to finish or to space out behind the arc. The reason the Thunder was out and running so much was because of a relentlessly disruptive defense that forced a normally surehanded Cleveland team into 20 turnovers that led directly to 30 OKC points. Check out this play, which wouldn’t show up on the stat sheet, but was an example of what a chore attacking OKC’s defense was in this game. (By the way, on the ensuing inbounds pass after this deflection, the Thunder made a steal).



JWill Returns

At this time last year, center Jaylin Williams was getting over 30 minutes a night for the OKC Blue, and just a handful of minutes for the Thunder. How a season will unfold is always a mystery. Back in November of 2022, not many would have guessed that JWill would have been an every night starter at the end of last season.

In the same way, JWill himself couldn’t have expected a hamstring injury to keep him out of the first 5 games of this season, but there he was last week back at the Oklahoma City Blue practice facility, pushing himself to his limits to get into tip top condition.

“They push you to another level,” Williams said of the Blue trainers, coaches and teammates.

As a result, Williams was able to step right into the rotation on Friday night against the Golden State Warriors – an opponent that he listens to intently while on the floor to pick up the nuances of their in-game communication. He’s had his fair share of hustle plays, knocking the ball off of Stephen Curry to help the Thunder get possession, then making a block and diving on the floor for the ball in the second half against Atlanta on Monday.

Against the Hawks, Williams also flashed those playmaking chops that have allowed him to connect the Thunder offensively. He fired a pass to Isaiah Joe on the wing for a 3 to help push the Thunder’s third quarter lead over Atlanta to a dozen. In the fourth quarter, he faked a handoff at the top of the key, got his defender to commit to the guard zooming by on that “get action” and then barreled right to the lane for a bucket.

Isaiah Joe’s Footwork

“(Isaiah) and Shai in particular have developed a great chemistry in the two-man game at the top of the key that we run with him, then him just finding his cracks inside the system is something that he's developed since he’s been here,” said Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault. “But the shooting stroke, the motor off the ball, the footwork – all that stuff he came in with.”

When the Thunder needs to space the floor and get a clean look, often you’ll see Mark Daigneault call out a set that involves Isaiah Joe flashing across the top of the key right in front of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander or another Thunder ballhandler. That typically freezes the defenders, then allows Shai to either get downhill or to flip a quick pass to Joe at the angle for a three.

That might seem like a simple offensive set, but the only way for it to work is for Joe to create plenty of separation between himself and his man. Part of that is quickness and hustle, but the other part is footwork. Joe is able to extend his steps to make sure he’s well behind the three-point line, turned and squared to the basket by the time he catches the ball. It’s all a part of the Thunder’s offense, but something Joe has trained himself on for years and years. Check out this footwork on a kickout 3 from Chet Holmgren.

Wiggs Being Wiggs

Some guys cut hard, some cut fast, some keep their eyes locked on the ballhandler to signal for a lob. Aaron Wiggins doesn’t focus on doing any of those things in particular when he cuts – he just fills the open space in the defense. Daigneault called Wiggins’ cuts through the lane “half speed”, meaning that he just uses his instincts and understanding of weak side defense to slither into spots that can serve as an outlet to Thunder playmakers. A perfect example of this came in the New Orleans game, when Gilgeous-Alexander was double-teamed and Wiggins just made himself available at the dunker spot.

Wiggins has given the Thunder a jolt on multiple occasions over the past week. He had an electrifying flurry against Golden State, including a steal in the back court that led to a bucket and a timeout called by Warriors coach Steve Kerr. Against Atlanta, Wiggins saw a dwindling shot clock and did what he had to, shaking his man and hitting a sidestep three at the top of the key – not his game, but he did what the situation called for.

That approach has defined Wiggins’ career – from being on a two-way contract to getting converted to a full-time deal, Wiggins has been the ultimate role player for OKC, and he’s been an excellent teammate too. Rookie Cason Wallace said that Wiggins has been in his ear all season, helping the number 10 overall pick find his spots on offense. Already, we’ve seen that pay dividends as Wallace has cut baseline for scores, serve as a screener then roll hard to the rim and to space out to the wing for catch-and-shoot threes.

“I'm seeing him do it in the game and am trying to follow after him,” Wallace said.

Looking Ahead

After striking an Eastern Conference foe in Cleveland off its list for the season already, the Thunder will have to be sharp this weekend against two more Western Conference opponents, both of whom made the playoffs last season. The Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns are expected to be two of the most efficient and productive offenses in the league, with star power and physicality within both rosters. The Thunder will have to take the lessons it gleaned from recent battles, particularly those against Golden State and Atlanta, and lock in on the game plan on Friday and Sunday.

