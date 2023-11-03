The Drive and Dish | Nov. 2, 2023

By Nick Gallo | Broadcast Reporter and Digital Editor | okcthunder.com

Halfway Through OKC’s Big Homestand, A Dort Ambush, Rookies Thriving, Giddey/Brady and More!

The Drive and Dish is here to answer the questions that might be going through your head during a Thunder game by providing experienced insight, highlighting aspects of the game you might have missed and pulling you behind the curtain with anecdotes, analysis and stats.

Here’s what you need to know as the Thunder holds down the fort on its longest homestand of the season:



A Wild, Winding Battle with the Pelicans

The Thunder gained so many new experiences last season – 43 clutch time games, 17 double-digit comeback victories and the full gauntlet of opponents. But this is a new year, and the Thunder’s personnel has both changed and evolved, and will continue to throughout this season. More of those experiences demand to be navigated again, especially for the second youngest team in the NBA, whose average age is 24 years and five days.

On Wednesday night, the Thunder found itself in multiple different games all in one 48-minute span. The New Orleans Pelicans started out with its aggressive, trapping style, and the Thunder picked it apart by passing quickly out of double teams and finding the open man. OKC’s lead swelled to as many as 22.

As the second quarter rolled around, however, New Orleans started varying up its defense with switching and zone looks, which ground the Thunder’s ball movement to a slowed down tempo. Chipping away with some timely 3-point shots and a bunch of second chance opportunities, the Pelicans outscored OKC by 11 in the second quarter and nine in the third quarter, creating a 12-point lead that then set up a clutch-time battle in the closing minutes.

The Thunder had its chances down the stretch, down one with 1:38 to go, but veteran Pelicans guard CJ McCollum stepped behind a screen and hit a 3-pointer to push the lead back out to four. After two Jalen Williams free throws the New Orleans lead hung at a delicate two points for an entire minute of game action, but the Thunder missed its final three shots and couldn’t finish off the double-digit comeback of its own.

“It’s a long season – a lot of games, a lot of outcomes, a lot of things can happen,” said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “You just try to learn from all of them.”



Dort the Stopper – On and Off the Ball

Everyone knows that Lu Dort can line up in formation, squared up to his man, poised to take on the challenge of an elite scorer in crunch time. He showed that once again in Cleveland last Friday, when the blistering hot Donovan Mitchell tried to cap a 43-point night with a game-tying jumper with 20 seconds remaining. Dort didn’t allow Mitchell the middle of the floor, or the ability to turn the corner once the Cavaliers guard decided to go right. Instead, Mitchell had to settle for a fading 14-foot jump shot that fell lazily short of the rim and into the hands of Donovan Mitchell.

Where Dort has continued to progress as a defender isn’t just on the ball, but off of it as well. On Monday against the Pistons, Dort was completely clued into the Thunder’s defensive gameplan of protecting the paint against a massive Detroit team, who has size at every position. At 6-foot-6 with a ridiculous vertical leap, rookie Ausar Thompson caught the ball at the free throw line with the intention to attack. Before he could even make much of a move to the rim, Dort ambushed him with a quick swipe from help position. It was the type of disruptive play the Thunder made all night in the lane, as OKC held Detroit to a stunning 43 percent shooting in the paint for the game, won the rebounding battle and won convincingly on the second night of a back-to-back.



Chet and Cason, Fitting in (and Defending) Like a Glove

The season is extremely young. The sample size, ridiculously small. Yet the early returns on two Thunder rookies, Chet Holmgren and Cason Wallace, have been right in line with what the team would have hoped. Both players have a very long way to go and are learning so much all at once that there are bound to be growing pains, but the most important thing an NBA player can do is compete to their highest capability, and both Holmgren and Wallace have been doing so.

Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, sat out all of last season with a foot injury, but was able to absorb last year’s training camp, game-planning sessions and opponent scouting reports all while getting the feel for the NBA schedule, the dimensions of NBA courts and the rules that vary greatly from college. All of that has helped him hit the ground running as a player – he’s been extremely efficient (over 60 percent from the field and the 3-point line) on around eight field goal attempts per game, which means he hasn’t forced a thing.

Wallace started his NBA career with a 5-for-5 shooting effort, then followed it up by going 3-for-4, 3-for-3 and 1-for-2. For the season he’s 12-for-14 from the field. He’s taken almost all of his shots off of the catch and made the next pass when it wasn’t there. Beyond the scalding hot shooting though, it’s been the ferocious defense that has stood out as Holmgren and Wallace have played their roles inside OKC’s system. In Cleveland, Wallace pressured guard Ty Jerome out near midcourt and harassed him into a turnover.

For Holmgren, the Thunder rookie record seven blocks in Cleveland were extremely loud, but the play of the game came with the score tied at 84 in the fourth quarter, when he closed out to contest a potential 3-point shot in the left corner, recognized the Cavaliers had a man open in the other corner and sprinted across the baseline to contest a 3-point shot there as well. As Mark Daigneault has said about Wallace and Holmgren both – they make mistakes, but never make the mistake of not competing.



What do Josh Giddey and Tom Brady Have in Common?

Josh Giddey has thrown some absolute darts this season. With diving cuts from the perimeter right to the rim, Giddey has multiple options on every inbounds play, but has already found teammates for dunks on multiple occasions. He hit Shai for an easy bucket that Gilgeous-Alexander called “free points”, and then nutmegged an elite defender in Cleveland’s Evan Mobley with an outrageous bounce pass to Isaiah Joe.

After the Cavaliers’ game though, Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault said that in the midst of the highlight-reel passes, Giddey has shown the restraint to make the simple pass when the defense has everything covered up. Daigneault, a Massachusetts native, couldn’t help but think back to the New England Patriots’ first Super Bowl victory over the St. Louis Rams in February of 2002, when Tom Brady marched his team down the field in the final 1:21 of regulation for a game-winning field goal. Brady completed five passes on the drive, but he also scrambled out of the pocket and threw one ball away, ensuring that he wasn’t sacked or intercepted (2:15 mark of this Youtube video}. Daigneault likened that poised, intelligent throw-away to Giddey’s instincts to make the smart play instead of always trying to jam in something spectacular.

Looking Ahead

Friday night marks the beginning of In-Season Tournament play, with the Thunder’s first group play game coming at Paycom Center against the Golden State Warriors. Friday’s will be the first of four group play games, all of which will be played on a new court and with this year’s City Edition uniforms. The new tournament provides a chance for teams to compete for another championship in addition to the traditional one at the end of the season, with all games still contributing to the 82-game regular season total. The Thunder’s approach will remain the same regardless, but the attention and novelty of the tournament will be a great test for this young team to keep honing its night-to-nigh focus and mental discipline.

–

Friday’s game at Paycom Center tips off at 7pm CT. After Saturday and Sunday off, the Thunder gets back into action on Monday as the Atlanta Hawks come to town, followed by a rematch with the Cavaliers on Wednesday. Be sure to tune in on Bally Sports Oklahoma, follow along on our @okcthunder social accounts and stay here on the Thunder App or okcthunder.com.