Thunder Signs Luguentz Dort to Two-Way Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 6, 2019 – Oklahoma City Thunder has signed guard Luguentz Dort to a Two-Way Contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

In one year at Arizona State, Dort (6-4, 215) appeared in 34 games (33 starts) and recorded averages of 16.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.53 steals in 31.5 minutes per contest. His 52 steals on the season ranked fourth in the Pac-12 and led all freshmen.

After leading ASU to the team’s best Pac-12 record in nine years, the Canadian native earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year honors, making him just the fifth Sun Devil to earn the award. Dort was also named to the All-Pac-12 Second Team, the Pac-12 All-Defense Team and the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.

Per NBA rules, each team is allowed two players on Two-Way Contracts in addition to the standard 15 players on the roster. Players on Two-Way Contracts spend most of the season in the NBA G League but can be called up to their NBA team for a maximum of 45 days.

