BILLY DONOVAN NAMED CO-RECIPIENT OF 2020 MICHAEL H. GOLDBERG NBCA COACH OF THE YEAR

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 3, 2020 – Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Billy Donovan was named co-recipient of the 2020 Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year award, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced today. Milwaukee Bucks Head Coach Mike Budenholzer is the other recipient of this year’s award.

Donovan has coached the Thunder to a 41-24 record so far this season. Oklahoma City leads the NBA with 29 clutch time wins this season and has gone a league-best 25-5 in clutch time from Nov. 25.

Since Thanksgiving Day, Oklahoma City has earned the most wins in the Western Conference and owns the second-best record in the NBA (35-13).

Donovan was named Western Conference Coach of the Month for games played in December after leading the Thunder to a Western Conference-leading 11-4 record for the month, his first such honor. Since the start of December, the Thunder holds the best road record in the NBA (19-4).

During his tenure, the Thunder has made five consecutive playoff appearances, making him one of four active head coaches to guide their teams to the playoffs in each of their first five seasons as a head coach. This season marks the team’s 11th straight season with a record above .500, the longest active streak in the NBA.

The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award recognizes the dedication, commitment and hard work of NBA Head Coaches and is presented annually to a Head Coach who helps guide his players to a higher level of performance on the court and shows outstanding service and dedication to the community off the court. It honors the spirit of Michael H. Goldberg, the esteemed long-time Executive Director of the NBCA, who set the standard for loyalty, integrity, love of the game, passionate representation and tireless promotion of NBA coaching. It is unique in that it is the only award voted upon by the winners’ peers, the Head Coaches of all 30 NBA teams. This year’s voting was based on games played from the start of the 2019-20 regular season through games played on March 11.

