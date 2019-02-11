Hamidou Diallo Recalled From Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 10, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Hamidou Diallo from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Today in the Blue’s faceoff against the South Bay Lakers, Diallo registered 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists and three steals, draining three shots from beyond the arc in his 29 minutes of action.

The Kentucky product has appeared in 44 games (three starts) for the Thunder, averaging 4.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11.7 minutes while shooting 46.6 percent from the field.

