Hamidou Diallo Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 4, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned guard Hamidou Diallo to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Diallo has appeared in 46 games (three starts) for the Thunder, averaging 4.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11.2 minutes while shooting 46.3 percent from the field. In two games (both starts) with the Blue, the Kentucky product is averaging 21.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.50 steals and 1.00 block in 30.8 minutes.

