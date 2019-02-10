Hamidou Diallo Assigned to Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 10, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned guard Hamidou Diallo to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

The Kentucky product has appeared in 44 games (three starts) for the Thunder, averaging 4.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 11.7 minutes while shooting 46.6 percent from the field.

He is expected to be in uniform this afternoon when the Blue takes on the South Bay Lakers at 2 p.m. at the Cox Convention Center.

