Thunder Acquires Hamidou Diallo

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 6, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder acquired the draft rights to guard Hamidou Diallo from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for a 2019 second-round draft pick and cash considerations, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Diallo (6-5, 198), was originally selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 45th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft. The Kentucky product started all 37 games as a redshirt freshman and averaged 10.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 24.8 minutes per game and scored in double figures in 16 games.

A native of Queens, N.Y., Diallo represented the U.S. in the 2017 FIBA U19 World Cup and 2016 FIBA Americas U18 Championship.