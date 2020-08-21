Defense Gives Thunder a Chance and Must Do So Again for a Series Comeback

Missed chances are real, and they hurt. But they don’t determine what happens next.



The Thunder let a long look at a playoff win slip away on Thursday afternoon as a stout defensive performance was upended by a 17-0 fourth quarter Houston Rockets run. Despite falling into an 0-2 series hole and seeing a prime opportunity go awry, the Thunder won’t stop and dwell. Instead it will be focused on what it must replicate in Saturday’s Game 3 and beyond to give itself a chance to make a series comeback.



Though Oklahoma City gave up 111 points in Game 2, that’s actually nearly seven fewer than Houston’s season average, and it came on just 41.8 percent shooting overall, including 33.9 percent from 3-point range and just 18 free throw attempts, eight less than what Houston typically gets.



The second quarter was when the Thunder did its best work, forcing 13 straight misses that fueled a 10-2 OKC run that could have been nearly double that if not for some errant shots and turnovers. For that period as a whole, the Rockets shot 6-of-28 and just 2-of-15 from 3-point range after going 8-for-16 from deep in the first quarter. Moving forward, the Thunder will need to create this type of lockdown for more than 12 minutes.



“We didn’t get the result we wanted, but I think we're heading in the right direction,” said Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “We had moments of it throughout the whole game, but we just gotta put it together for the full 48.”



“We got to be locked in, take individual pride,” added Dennis Schröder.

It wasn’t just that the Rockets went cold in the period, it’s that the Thunder didn’t allow penetration to the middle of the floor and then kick outs for 3s, particularly in the corner. In fact, after giving up 23 corner 3-point attempts in Game 1, the Thunder allowed just 14 in Game 2 (Houston still knocked down 8 of those for a blistering 57 percent). However, Head Coach Billy Donovan ensured that his squad forced the ball up above the break, where the 3-point line is further away from the rim, by making Houston swing the ball around the perimeter. On those deeper 3-pointers around the arc, Houston went just 11-for-42 (26.2 percent). By cutting off drives at the free throw line area and not getting them any deeper, the Thunder made Houston kick it back out top instead of shifting the defense all over the floor.



“We did a great job for most of the game not fouling, keeping them off the free throw line, trying to make them make them take tough shots. I can’t ask my guys to do any more than they did,” said Chris Paul. “We put ourselves in a position.”

Some simple extra effort was one of the main ingredients that the Thunder will need again moving forward. On one sequence, Gilgeous-Alexander closed out to a Rockets player who caught the ball on the right wing. Denying an attempt to pass the ball into the corner by sticking both a hand and raised foot into the passing lane, Gilgeous-Alexander deterred the pass, then got his other hand up to force a flat-footed Houston 3-point miss.



“We were more active. We covered for each other. We scrambled and we rotated really, really well,” said Donovan. “Some of those shots could have gone in that that does happen, but I think that's the kind of intensity that we have to have on the defensive end of the floor.”



“The biggest thing coach is talking about right now is multiple efforts, closing out and then guarding a drive or rotating a couple times, it’s staying alert and being ready,” said Gilgeous-Alexander.



In addition to effort, personnel matters too. Rookie defensive ace Lu Dort returned to the lineup on Thursday to make his playoff debut after nursing a knee sprain that kept him out of Game 1. The Thunder’s five-man shell looked whole again, even against Houston’s 3-happy, slash and shoot, all-guard unit. With his low center of gravity, wide shoulders and super quick feet, Dort did excellent work against James Harden, stopping dribble penetration and walling off drives to the interior, but he also had more active help behind him to discourage risky dribbles into the paint.

“Lu’s effort and how hard he worked his level of discipline was terrific considering he it missed some time recovering from his knee,” said Donovan.



“We just gotta stick to the scouting report and execute,” said Dort. “We did a great job as a team getting stops. We’ll get better at that. It’s a long series.”



Dort, who made his first career NBA start down in Houston on MLK Day and held Harden to 1-of-17 shooting from 3, also put Harden in a bind on Thursday. As a primary defender for most of the game, Dort kept the NBA’s leading scorer to 2-of-12 shooting and 1-of-9 from 3 through three quarters. Despite averaging 37 points per game in the regular season, Harden finished with 21 points on 5-of-16 shooting including just 2-of-11 from 3.

“I felt good. I felt comfortable playing with my teammates,” said Dort. “I’m just doing my job and watching film. I’m just listening to my coaches and they’re telling me what to do. He’s a hell of a player and I’ll try to be ready for him next game.”



“Lu was amazing,” said Paul. “He tried to make it as tough on James as possible. He did a great job of keeping his hands back without fouling.”



While having Dort back is a boon to the Thunder’s wing options, he’s certainly not going to have the burden of dealing with Harden squared solely on his shoulders. It has to be a team job, with built-in help and fleet-footed scrambling from all five players to get stops. That’ll be even more true whenever Russell Westbrook returns to the Houston lineup. For now, while the Thunder figures out how to generate better looks on offense, it has its defensive gameplan from Thursday to try and emulate. If it does, it’ll give itself some more chances to fight its way back into this series.



“There’s no moral victories,” said Paul. “We just gotta get ready for Game 3.”