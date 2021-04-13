Thunder Signs Gabriel Deck to Multi-Year Contract

OKLAHOMA CITY, April 12, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Gabriel Deck to a multi-year contract, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Deck (6-8, 232) spent the last three seasons with Real Madrid of the Spanish Liga ACB. During the 2020-21 season, he appeared in 58 games (41 starts) and averaged 9.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 23.9 minutes per game, shooting 52.1 percent from the field.

Prior to his time with Real Madrid, the Argentinian native played two seasons with San Lorenzo de Almagro of Liga A in Argentina where he appeared in 113 games (106 starts) and registered averages of 18.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 30.2 minutes, shooting 54.9 percent. Deck spent five years from 2011-16 with Liga A’s Quimsa prior to representing Argentina in the 2016 Olympic games in Rio de Janeiro.