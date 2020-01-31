Chris Paul Named 2020 NBA All-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 30, 2020 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul was named a 2020 NBA All-Star, it was announced today by the NBA.

A former NBA All-Star game MVP, Paul is scheduled to make his 10th-career All-Star appearance and his first appearance since 2016.

In 48 games this season, Paul is averaging 17.1 points, a team-leading 6.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds and a team-best 1.58 steals per game.

The eight-time All-NBA honoree has led Oklahoma City to a 23-9 record since Thanksgiving, good for the third-best record in the NBA and the most wins among Western Conference teams during that span. Since the start of December, the Thunder has gone 13-3 on the road, which ranks as the most road wins in the league over that stretch.

In clutch time, Paul leads the league in points with 112 while ranking third in steals (seven), shooting 54.3 percent from the field and 93.5 percent from the line. He holds the best fourth quarter +/- rating with +149 and his 23 fourth quarter steals rank third in the league.

On 12/14 at Denver, Paul stole his 2,163rd ball to pass Hakeem Olajuwon for eighth all-time in steals on the NBA leaderboards. Paul already ranked first among all active players. Each player that sits ahead of him on that all-time list is a member of the Hall of Fame (Stockton, Kidd, Jordan, Payton, Cheeks, Pippen, Drexler).

The two-time gold medalist scored his 18,000th career point in the win over the Bulls on 12/16, making him one of three players in NBA history with 18,000+ points and 9,000+ rebounds, joining John Stockton and Isiah Thomas.

Oklahoma City has now had an All-Star in each of the last 11 seasons, good for the longest active streak in the NBA. This marks the Thunder’s 18th All-Star selection since 2010, tied with Golden State for the second-most in that time frame only to Miami’s 19.

The 2020 NBA All-Star Game will follow last year’s team selection format whereby LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will draft rosters from a pool of players voted as starters and reserves in each conference, making their picks regardless of conference affiliation.

The 69th NBA All-Star Game will take place at United Center in Chicago, Ill., on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7 p.m. CT. TNT will televise the NBA All-Star Game for an 18th consecutive year.

