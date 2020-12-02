Thunder Waives Zylan Cheatham

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 2, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has waived forward Zylan Cheatham, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.



Cheatham appeared in four games in his rookie season with New Orleans, averaging 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.8 minutes per game while shooting 66.7 percent from the field. He was originally acquired from New Orleans on Nov. 24.





