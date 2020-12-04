Training Camp Day 4 - Quotes of the Day

On Day 4 of Training Camp, guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and George Hill checked in after their individual workouts at the Thunder ION to talk to the media about training camp and the upcoming 2020-21 season.



Gilgeous-Alexander is in his second year with the Thunder, coming off a season where he averaged a team-high 19.0 points on 47.1 percent shooting while chipping in 5.9 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game.



Hill is a steady guard who has been productive for a variety of NBA teams over his 12-year NBA career. Last season, with the Milwaukee Bucks, Hill led the NBA in three-point shooting at 46.0 percent. For his career he’s averaged 11.0 points on 38.4 percent shooting from behind the arc.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

On the opportunity ahead of him this season:

I'm just ready to take advantage of the opportunity I’ve been given. There’s so many opportunities in this game that I've been blessed to have in my first two-and-a-little-bit years in the NBA and I'm just thankful.



On the team’s focus:

I think our main focus as a group is just to get better every day and never be static and never be satisfied and just always try to get better.



I feel like we have so many so many young guys that right now in our careers we just want to get better and eventually get to that next level.

George Hill

On the opportunity in OKC:

It’s a great opportunity to come here. Even though the roster been shaken up a little bit, still have a good group of young men here willing to learn and compete night in night out. So there's going to be a great opportunity for me to come in and try to be a leader and try to help these young guys.



On improving each day despite COVID precautions:

The only thing that we can do is continue to be grateful for every situation … Just watching your surroundings and staying healthy and things like that. We know it's a horrible pandemic that we’re going through and that things can be a lot worse than they are. So just being grateful for the opportunity, embracing these moments and having fun doing it.



On what drives him:

The things that really drive me is just impacting the city and community and things like that. We can't promise wins or losses and things like that but we can promise that we can play hard night in and night out and impact the community and that's the biggest thing.