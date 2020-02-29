Thunder Assigns Burton and Roby

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 29, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned guard Deonte Burton and forward Isaiah Roby to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Burton has appeared in 10 games (all starts) with the Blue this season and averaged 15.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.10 blocks in 34.0 minutes per game.

The Milwaukee native has played in 32 games with the Thunder this season, averaging 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per contest.

In 12 G League games (nine starts) this season, Roby has averaged 9.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.25 blocks and 1.00 steal in 20.4 minutes per game, while shooting 51.2 percent from the field.

Roby has appeared in three games for the Thunder after being acquired from Dallas on Jan. 24.

Both are expected to be in uniform tonight when the Blue takes on the Iowa Wolves at 7 p.m. in the Cox Convention Center.