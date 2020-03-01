Deonte Burton Recalled From Oklahoma City Blue

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 1, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has recalled guard Deonte Burton from the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Burton has appeared in 11 games (all starts) with the Blue this season and averaged 14.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.18 blocks in 33.5 minutes per game.

The Milwaukee native has played in 32 games with the Thunder this season, averaging 2.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per contest.