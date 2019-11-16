Thunder Assigns Burton and Patton

OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 16, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned guard Deonte Burton and center Justin Patton to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Burton has appeared in five games with the Thunder, averaging 3.8 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.7 minutes per contest, shooting 50.0 percent from beyond the arc.

Patton has logged six minutes of action in one game this season for the Thunder. In two games (all starts) with the Blue, Patton has averaged 6.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 4.50 blocks and 1.50 steals in 23.4 minutes per game.