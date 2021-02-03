Oklahoma City Blue Assignments

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 3, 2021 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has assigned Ty Jerome, Aleksej Pokuševski and two-way players Moses Brown and Josh Hall to the Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Jerome was acquired on Nov. 16, 2020 from Phoenix and has missed the first 19 games of the season with a left ankle sprain.

Pokuševski has played in 17 games for the Thunder this season and is averaging 3.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and a team-leading 1.12 blocks in 17.4 minutes per game.

Brown has appeared in seven games this season and is averaging 3.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 4.5 minutes per game.

Hall has seen time in seven games with the Thunder and is averaging 1.7 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 7.3 minutes per game.