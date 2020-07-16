How Darius Bazley Makes the Most of Every Situation

Thunder forward Darius Bazley was handed a rollercoaster of a rookie season.



Before turning 20 years old in June, he had experienced the highs of eight NBA starting lineup appearances and the lows of missing 11 games due to a bone bruise in his right knee. Now, as he and his teammates look to play out the remainder of their season inside the NBA’s bubble in Orlando, he can add ‘unprecedented global pandemic’ to that list.



While the abrupt twists and turns of the 2019-20 NBA season would be enough to cause whiplash for even the most seasoned veterans, Bazley has approached it all with his usual cheerful exuberance.



“I like to make the most of the situation that I'm in,” said Bazley as he spoke to the media via Zoom on Monday. In this specific instance, he was referring to the fishing trip he took with his teammate Devon Hall inside the NBA’s campus.

Bazley documented his second ever fishing excursion on Instagram which showcased the rookie reeling in several Largemouth bass to the tune of emphatic celebrations with each catch. But wrangling fish inside the NBA’s Disney World campus isn’t the only thing that brings out the jovial side of Bazley. Making the most of every situation applies to both work and play.



The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 4.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 17.2 minutes per game in his 53 appearances this season. In November, he became the youngest Thunder player to score in double figures after posting a 17-point performance on 3-of-6 from the 3-point line. In his seventh start in January, he snagged a career-high 13 rebounds against Portland narrowly missing the mark for a double-double with nine points.

Through 3 quarters the rookie has 7 points | 12 rebounds@BazleyDarius pic.twitter.com/4EaJTp57ct — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) January 19, 2020

Even then, Darius’s greatest area of improvement this season won’t show up on a stat sheet. When he made his first appearance with the Thunder in Summer League last year, the Thunder’s youngest player made a few expected stumbles as he worked to find his spots in the team’s offense. Since then, his sponge-like ability to soak up every ounce of correction and coaching has provided him more knowledge as an NBA player and in turn, more precious minutes on the floor. Now, as Coach Donovan noted, the missteps he was making in October, he’s no longer making in July.



“The knowledge that he was able to gain for the time that he did play I thought that was invaluable to him the minutes that he received,” said Donovan.



“Even now as we scrimmage and do things five on five as a team, there are mistakes that he was making in October where he was trying to figure out what he can and can’t do, what he can and can’t get away with and now there’s things he knows he can’t get away with so he didn’t even go down that road. He needed those experiences to be able to make decisions like that. You can see that he’s a lot wiser, a little bit more experienced.”



When Bazley’s on-court experiences halted due to a bone bruise in his right knee and then again due to the coronavirus, he looked to capitalize on that situation as well. Over the hiatus, the Ohio native used the time off to focus on his body, recover from his injury and ensure that he would be in a position to play when the time came to return to basketball. He did so much, Coach Donovan took note of how much stronger the rookie looked since he last saw him.



“When you're dealing with young players that are 19, 20, 21 years old, their maturation and how much they can develop through four, five, six months can be really amazing,” said Donovan. “I think (Bazley) physically has made a nice jump for us.”



“I definitely put in the work,” said Bazley. “This whole epidemic has given me time to recover even more. But I'm 100% ready to go.”

All the while, he was still his usual gregarious, joyful self even while navigating the highs and lows that come with every rookie season. Cracking jokes with his teammates and bringing his energetic spirit everywhere he went which, at times, rubbed off on his teammates.



“It’s contagious,” said Hall. “He’s a happy-go-lucky person who loves to play the game…that energy shows and we’re feeding off of that just as much as he’s bringing that energy to the floor.”



“He’s always gonna bring that joy. He’s like a big kid and nothing to seems to get him upset,” said Thunder guard Hamidou Diallo. “He always brings positive energy to no matter what we're doing, no matter what's going on. He's just a great person.”



And now, as 22 teams look to maneuver through a scenario they have never faced before, the 20-year-old rookie isn’t caught up in the what-if’s and the uncertainties. He’s sticking to what he knows and the routine that has worked for him since he forewent a college career to take a New Balance internship in Boston. The routine is oddly similar to what his life looks like in Orlando: basketball, talking to friends and family on the phone, playing video games and reading his Bible regularly.



“Only thing really routinely for me is to make sure that I put time aside for Jesus, read the Bible and spend time in prayer,” said Bazley. “Doing that really helps me, you know just clear my head.”



It’s this routine that helps him navigate everything that is being thrown his way as a first-year player. With the Thunder’s first game since early-March rapidly approaching, there’s no question that his rollercoaster of a rookie season is far from over, but one thing’s for sure – he’ll look to make the most of whatever comes his way.