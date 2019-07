OKLAHOMA CITY, July 7, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has signed forward Darius Bazley, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not released.

Bazley was acquired via a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for the draft rights to Brandon Clarke. The Ohio native was drafted 23rd overall in this year’s draft.

###