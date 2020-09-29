OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER BASKETBALL OPERATIONS STAFF UPDATES

OKLAHOMA CITY, Sept. 29, 2020 – The Oklahoma City Thunder promoted seven internal members of its Executive Team, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

“We are proud of the continued evolution of our Executive Team and the promotions of many long-tenured Thunder team members,” said Presti. “These individuals have demonstrated a consistent commitment to our vision for Thunder basketball on and off the floor, and we are grateful for their contributions. The continued leadership development of our entire staff is essential to our focus of sustaining an elite basketball infrastructure.”

Will Dawkins, who has been with the Thunder since its inaugural season in 2008-09, has been promoted to the role of Vice President of Basketball Operations. The Springfield, Mass. native has risen through the ranks of Thunder basketball operations, where he started as a front office intern, then spent time as Assistant Video Coordinator, Scouting Coordinator, Director of College and Player Personnel and Vice President of Identification and Intelligence before taking on his current role.

Rob Hennigan will also be taking on the role of Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Thunder. Hennigan is currently in his second stint with the Thunder (2008-2012; 2017-present), where he has held positions as Vice President of Insight and Foresight and Assistant General Manager/Player Personnel. Prior to his return to the Thunder, Hennigan served as the General Manager of the Orlando Magic for five seasons.

The Thunder is also promoting Jesse Gould to Vice President of Strategy and Analysis and Wynn Sullivan to Vice President of Strategy and Design. Gould has been with the organization since the start of the 2009-10 season and Sullivan will be entering his ninth campaign with the club. In their roles, Gould and Sullivan will work closely with Amanda Green, the Thunder’s Vice President of Strategic Alignment/Team Counsel, on future-focused initiatives for the organization.

Brandon Barnett, who has worked for the organization as a Senior Pro Scout and in a multitude of roles helping to build the organization’s G League program, has been promoted to Director of Pro Player Personnel. Barnett has been with the club since its inaugural season in 2008-09.

These long-time members of the Thunder front office have helped to oversee teams that have accumulated the second-best record in the NBA over the last 10 seasons and have reached the postseason in 10 of the last 11 years.

As part of the changes to the Thunder front office structure, Nazr Mohammed will take on the role of General Manager of the Oklahoma City Blue/Pro Personnel Evaluator. In his new position, the former Thunder center will lead the efforts for the franchise’s G League operation while also continuing his involvement in all facets of the Thunder basketball operations department. Mohammed has gone through an extensive post-playing transition program for former players with a curriculum designed by the team to prepare them for a transition to basketball operations.

Additionally, Paul Johnson, who has worked in different capacities for the Thunder front office including most recently as Pro Evaluation Coordinator, has been named the Blue’s Assistant General Manager.

As part of the most recent basketball operations staffing updates, the Thunder is also announcing the hiring of Corey Evans as Amateur Scout. Evans comes to the Thunder from Rivals.com, where he worked as a national recruiting analyst.

###