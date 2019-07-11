Thunder to Hold Auditions for Entertainment Groups

Oklahoma City, Thursday, July 11, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder today announced that it will hold entertainer auditions for the Thunder Girls, Thunder Drummers, Storm Chasers and Raindrops this summer. Thunder entertainment teams are an integral part of the game-night experiences and are a fixture in the Oklahoma community.

The Thunder will hold final auditions for the 2019-20 Thunder Girls dance team presented by Riverwind Casino, on July 23 - July 25. The auditions are open to select participants only, which are chosen from prep classes. The Thunder Girls perform at all Thunder home games, make numerous community appearances and serve as ambassadors for the organization. To find all prep class and audition information, visit okcthunder.com/auditions.

The team will hold auditions for talented individuals wishing to join the Thunder Drummers on Tuesday, Aug. 13 from 6 - 9 p.m. at Chesapeake Energy Arena. The Thunder Drummers keep the excitement going at every home game and make community appearances throughout the season to bring the Thunder experience all over Oklahoma.

The Thunder is seeking energetic and talented dancers to be a part of the game-night experience at Chesapeake Energy Arena as members of the Raindrops co-ed junior dance team. The audition will be held from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10, at the Thunder ION Edmond powered by OU Medicine. As part of the Thunder Junior Dance program, the Raindrops have proven to be fan-favorites at the arena. The dance squad features boys and girls ages 7-12 who perform a variety of dance routines at six Thunder home games throughout the season.

On Saturday, Aug. 10, the team will also hold auditions from 4 - 8 p.m. for the Storm Chasers, presented by Raising Cane’s, at the Thunder ION Edmond. As the official interactive squad of the Thunder, ideal candidates are energetic and charismatic individuals with unique talents and skills, that range from acrobatic dunking to dancing. Storm Chasers connect with fans and maintain a high level of excitement on game nights throughout the Thunder season and during team events.

“We always look to make Thunder home games a great entertainment experience for the whole family,” said John Leach, Thunder director of Events and Entertainment. “Our entertainment groups are an important part of our fans’ game-night experience and allow us to maintain a high-energy and exciting environment at Chesapeake Energy Arena.”

In order to audition for the Thunder Drummers and Storm Chasers squads, candidates must be at least 18 years old. As audition dates approach, additional details, including registration, will be available at okcthunder.com/auditions.

###