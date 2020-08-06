Adams Stands Tall Against Massive Lakers Lineup

Adams actually outscored the Lakers starting center (McGee – 6 points) and power forward (Davis - 9 points in 29 minutes) combined. Defensively, he’s often the most important communicator on the floor because of his position as the final line of protection and role as the man who most often defends the screener. Tonight against the Lakers he was relied upon time and again to first hustle back in transition, then call out coverages and close out defensive possessions with box outs.



“We just tried to stick to the game plan. We tried to keep those guys off the line as much as possible,” said Paul. “We tried to build a wall with LeBron when he was pushing it. Just trying to make it tough on them.”



“There was a real attention to detail and focus on those things,” said Head Coach Billy Donovan.



In addition to a frustrated the Lakers’ high-octane offense, Davis was strapped to the sideline for much of the game partly because Adams drew 8 fouls against his opposition. In the beginning of the game, Adams was setting up shop early in possessions with deep seals down by the rim. McGee and Davis had no choice but to wrap him up or else allow an easy basket. Later, as the game wore on, Adams got more chances to finish with hook shots around the rim, having worn down the Lakers in his relentless pursuit of prime real estate on the floor.



The result was the Thunder actually outscoring the Lakers in the paint, 46-44, with both teams taking just 38 shots inside the lane. Coming into the game, Los Angeles was averaging 52.8 points in the paint per game with a plus-7.2 differential in paint scoring.