Thunder Acquires Gilgeous-Alexander, Gallinari and Five First-Round Draft Picks

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 10, 2019 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, forward Danilo Gallinari, three Los Angeles Clippers’ first-round draft picks (2022, 2024 and 2026), two first-round picks via the Miami Heat (2021 and 2023) and the right to swap first-round picks in 2023 and 2025 with the Clippers in exchange for forward Paul George, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti. As part of this transaction, the Thunder creates a $10.4 million trade exception.

“From the time that Paul and his representation made us aware of what had been transpiring and their subsequent request, our focus as an organization was identifying the best paths for our future,” said Presti. “Resiliency has been a staple of our city and our franchise, and this challenge provided us with another opportunity to demonstrate that. Our goal with this transaction was to create value both in the short and long term and help reposition and replenish the organization's future platform. We are thrilled to welcome two extremely talented and efficient players in Shai and Danilo. Moving forward, we will continue to utilize the method that has helped us create the foundation for the last 11 seasons of Thunder basketball.

“The Thunder thanks Paul for his contributions to the organization and our community. We are proud that Paul is a part of our history as an organization and that some of the best basketball of his career was in Oklahoma City. He should be remembered fondly; we wish him and his family the best.”

Gilgeous-Alexander (6-6, 181) earned All-Rookie Second Team honors this past season after appearing in all 82 games (73 starts) and recorded averages of 10.8 points, 3.3 assists, 2.1 rebounds and 1.17 steals in 26.5 minutes. He was also named a member of the World Team for the 2019 Rising Stars Challenge.

During the 2019 playoffs, Gilgeous-Alexander increased his scoring average to 13.7 points on 46.7 percent shooting (including 50.0 percent three-point shooting). Among teams with a winning record last season, Gilgeous-Alexander led all rookies in scoring and minutes played. He ended the season by scoring 20 or more points in four of the last seven games while also scoring in double figures in 17 of the final 20 games of the 2018-19 season.

The Canadian native was selected 11th overall in the 2018 NBA Draft after spending one season at the University of Kentucky.

Gallinari (6-10, 233) has appeared in 549 career games (479 starts) and amassed career averages of 15.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 31.1 minutes as a member of the New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets and the Clippers. Last season with Los Angeles, Gallinari appeared in 68 games (all starts) and averaged a career-best 19.8 points on 43.3 percent three-point shooting (fifth best in the NBA) to go along with 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 30.3 minutes.

An 11-year NBA veteran, Gallinari led the league in offensive efficiency this past season (averaged 1.17 points per possession) while also ranking fourth in free throw shooting accuracy (90.4 percent). The Italian native scored 20+ points in a career-best 10 straight games last season.

After playing professionally in Italy, Gallinari was drafted sixth overall in the 2008 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks.

The Clippers’ 2022, 2024 and 2026 first-round picks are unprotected. The Heat’s 2021 first-round pick is unprotected while the 2023 first-round pick is protected.

Oklahoma City will have one year from today to utilize the $10.4 million trade exception.

George spent two seasons with the Thunder, appearing in 156 games (all starts) and averaging 25.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.12 steals in 36.7 minutes per game. During the 2018-19 season, the nine-year NBA veteran averaged career highs in points (28.0), rebounds (8.2), assists (4.1) and steals (2.21).