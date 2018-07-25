Thunder Acquires Dennis Schröder and Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 25, 2018 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired guard Dennis Schröder from the Atlanta Hawks and forward Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for forward Carmelo Anthony and a protected 2022 first-round pick in a three-team trade, it was announced today by Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

“We want to welcome Dennis and Timothé to Oklahoma City and the Thunder,” said Presti. “Both of these players represent the continued transition of our style of play. Dennis provides us with another proven playmaker and someone that will only enhance the overall speed of our team. Timothé adds another young, long, versatile wing that can play multiple positions and complement our returning core. We are excited about the added depth and stylistic fit that both players provide as we enter our 11th season of Thunder Basketball.”

Schröder (6-1, 172) has appeared in 352 career games (161 starts) and averaged 12.9 points, 4.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds in 23.7 minutes per contest with Atlanta. Last season, the Braunschweig, Germany native appeared in 67 games (all starts), averaging a career-high 19.4 points, 6.2 assists, 3.1 rebounds and a career-best 1.07 steals in 31.0 minutes per game, making him just the fourth player in Hawks history to average at least 19 points and six assists over the course of a season.

Originally selected 17th overall by Atlanta in the 2013 NBA Draft, Schröder has increased his scoring average in each of his five NBA seasons since entering the league.

Luwawu-Cabarrot (6-6, 205) joins the Thunder after spending the 2017-18 season with Philadelphia where he appeared in 52 games (seven starts) and averaged 5.8 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 15.5 minutes per game.

Selected 24th overall in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft by the 76ers, the French native has appeared in 121 career games (26 starts) and holds career averages of 6.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 16.5 minutes per game.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank Carmelo Anthony and acknowledge his professionalism and contributions during his time with the Thunder,” said Presti. “Although his tenure was only one year, the fact that Melo is a part of our history is important to us. We appreciate Carmelo and his agent Leon Rose for their collaboration and communication as we worked to resolve the situation in a fashion that was suitable to everyone. We wish Melo and his family nothing but the best in the future.”

In one season with Oklahoma City, Anthony averaged 16.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 32.1 minutes per game. A 10-time All-Star, he scored his 25,000th career point on Jan. 27 at the Detroit Pistons, making him the 21st player in NBA history to achieve the feat. Anthony is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and the United States Olympic Men’s National Team’s all-time leading scorer.