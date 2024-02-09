Thunder Acquires Gordon Hayward

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 8, 2024 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has acquired forward Gordon Hayward from the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for forward Dāvis Bertāns and guards Tre Mann and Vasilije Micić, a 2024 second-round draft pick (Houston Rockets), a 2025 second-round draft pick (Philadelphia 76ers) and cash considerations, it was announced today by Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti.

Hayward (6-7, 225) has appeared in 809 career games (646 starts) as a member of the Utah Jazz, Boston Celtics and Hornets and averaged 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.02 steals in 31.2 minutes. During the 2023-24 season, he has appeared in 25 games (all starts) and averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.12 steals in 31.9 minutes.

Originally selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2010 NBA Draft, Hayward was named a 2017 NBA All-Star during a season in which he averaged 21.9 points and helped lead the Jazz to a 51-win season. During Hayward’s collegiate career, he was named the 2010 Horizon League Player of the Year as he helped lead the Butler Bulldogs to the 2010 NCAA National Championship game.

Bertāns appeared in 15 games this season for the Thunder and averaged 2.9 points in 6.1 minutes per game. He was acquired by the Thunder along with the draft rights to Cason Wallace from the Dallas Mavericks on July 6, 2023.

Mann has seen action in 140 games (31 starts) with Oklahoma City and averaged 8.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 19.1 minutes. He was originally selected with the 18th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.