Alex Abrines Undergoes Successful Procedure

OKLAHOMA CITY, May 3, 2018 – Oklahoma City Thunder guard Alex Abrines underwent a successful procedure to address a sports hernia, the team announced today.

The procedure was performed by Dr. William Meyers of the Vincera Institute in Philadelphia, Pa.

This past season, Abrines appeared in 75 games (eight starts) for the Thunder and recorded averages of 4.7 points while shooting .380 percent from three-point range (84-221 3FGs) to go along with 1.5 rebounds in 15.1 minutes.

Abrines is expected to miss six weeks before returning to normal offseason activities.