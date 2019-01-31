Russell Westbrook Named All-Star for 8th Time

Russell Westbrook leads the league in assists. Same with steals. He’s the best rebounding guard in the NBA and gets to a ton of loose balls, too. Off the stat sheet, there are few, if any, players in the NBA that play with more heart and competitiveness than Westbrook each night.

As the premier player in so many categories, it’s no surprise that the NBA announced on Thursday that Westbrook will be making his eighth appearance in the All-Star Game when he takes the floor on Feb. 17 in Charlotte. He will be joining Thunder teammate Paul George in the annual showcase game, who last week was announced as a starter.

This is the fifth consecutive All-Star nod for Westbrook, who twice has been named the game's MVP (2015, 2016). In Oklahoma City, far from a major media market, Westbrook has become a global icon and a player fans all over the world want to watch when the best and brightest square off. Through grit, work and determination, Westbrook has put himself in position to do so, and the Western Conference coaches selected him to the All Star Game in recognition.

“It takes a good amount of discipline, which I pride myself on,” Westbrook said of his mental approach to being able to impact the game on every level. “Since I first started in the league, I know the hardest thing to do is be consistent.”

“We're in the top of the west, playoffs, whatever it may be. Our fan base, our culture, our organization, the type of players we have and have had are top guys and guys who wanted to be in a great organization,” Westbrook added. “I don't believe in small markets. The world we live in, social media, if you're doing the things you're supposed to do, people will know who you are.”

Westbrook's numbers this season are once again remarkable. He’s averaging 21.7 points to go with 10.8 assists, 10.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals per game. If he were to continue this pace for the rest of the year, Westbrook will average a triple-double for the third consecutive season. What was once unthinkable and only done once before has become the norm for Westbrook, who has 17 triple-doubles this season and 121 for his career. On top of the statistical accolades, Westbrook has also been a steady leader for the 32-18 Thunder through making in-game adjustments and keeping his team ready.

“He dives on the ball, goes for loose balls, makes plays, plays above the rim, challenges centers on dunks,” said forward Paul George, who last week was named a starter in the annual showcase game. “He does everything for this team.”

"He’s got a couple sparks upstairs - old Russ,” quipped Steven Adams. “Quite a smart guy, mate.”

While Westbrook, who missed all of training camp and eight regular-season games this year, hasn’t shot the ball as well as he has in the past, but he’s still impacting the game on every level. For a Thunder team that is continuing to compete at the top of the extremely competitive Western Conference, Westbrook is a critical presence on every possession. Once again, his dominance on the floor is being rewarded by the league.

“(Westbrook) is so driven, he’s so motivated, he wants to do well for the team - do whatever he can to help the team,” said Head Coach Billy Donovan.