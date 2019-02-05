Diallo to Bring His Queens Bounce to the Queen City

The City is what helped shape Thunder rookie Hamidou Diallo into the player he is today. In New York, particularly in Lefrak City in Queens where Diallo is from, you have to have a little “jelly” to stand out on the court. At least that’s what Diallo and his buddies say.

Thunder fans have seen Diallo’s flair and mid-air style all season long, as he’s dazzled crowds with in-game dunks, something that players just don’t happen upon very often in NBA games. As a result, Diallo has been selected to participate in the 2019 NBA Dunk Contest on Feb. 16 during All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, N.C., otherwise known as the Queen City. He'll be competing against the Charlotte Hornets' own Miles Bridges, Atlanta forward John Collins and New York guard Dennis Smith Jr.

Diallo will be joined by Paul George and Russell Westbrook in Charlotte, as the two veterans will be competing in Sunday night’s showcase game. Teams are yet to be determined, but George will be a starter and Westbrook a reserve for one of the two teams captained by LeBron James and Gianni Antetokounmpo.

The night before all that, however, Diallo will be showing off his above-the-rim skills as he competes with other NBA-ers on All-Star Saturday night. Despite playing just 512 minutes this season, the 10th-most on the Thunder, Diallo has thrown down 22 dunks, which ranks 6th on the team. Only Nerlens Noel, Steven Adams and Jerami Grant attempt dunks as a higher percentage of their field goal attempts, putting Diallo’s 14.4 percent dunk rate in good Thunder company.

Before games in layup lines, Diallo and his teammates get the crowd primed for what is to come, and the rookie has delivered with some powerful slams all season long. He’s had a few putback dunks like the one where he crashed in from the baseline at home against Chicago or where he got his own miss against Sacramento. He’s thrown some down on lobs, and for good measure he’s turned some steals into breakaway finishes, showing he can be a quintessential defense-to-offense Thunder player.