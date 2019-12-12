Game Day Drip

NBA basketball is so intense, so emotional that it is easy to forget the players are human beings, too. They binge-watch shows and movies like the rest of us; they also crave junk food and have specific items they must have with them at all times. This series is aimed to reveal the person in the jersey we love to support.

CP3: Game day outfit will probably be some type of sweater, hoodie, or something like that. With maybe a pant with some kind of design or something comfortable and some Jordan 1's for sure.



Baze: I don't have a go-to outfit. You can't really have a go-to outfit. When you drip you can't have a go-to outfit. Everyone's got their look but I don't have a go-to outfit. It just depends on how i'm feeling that day cause in the morning I might feel like I want to wear a flannel, but by the time game day comes around I might feel like I want to wear a fleece or something.

Deonte: I don't have a go-to outfit, it's more like a go-to color, which is black. Black is my favorite color to wear, I wear black a lot. Last year, it was a little bit of everything.



Abdel: Man to be honest, I'm more of a jeans and a hoodie type of guy, which you'll catch me in no matter what.



Nerlens: The shoes will switch up, it can be Jordans, Balenciaga, or Saint Laurent. A nice plaid shirt, Supreme something and Amiri jeans.



Dennis: Shoes first, then my jeans, then my top.

Lu: Some designer brands I'm a little bit into the flashy stuff. So probably some flashy stuff.



Dre: Either the Thunder sweats, or jeans sweat shirt, or jeans and a jacket. I'll throw a little fit together here and there. I'm not like these guys nowadays that everyday is like a runway. To each his own.



Ferg: A sweat suit honestly. Something comfortable and some sneakers to match.



Gallo: Team sweat suit.

Devon: I'm more casual so I'll probably wear a sweat suit or something. I might throw in a nice little fit depending on how I'm feeling.



Hami: It depends on what type of mood i'm in, depends on what the weathers like, and it depends on where the game is.



Muscala: A lot of neutrals. Black grey, tan or white, pants or shirt.



Shai: Personally it's just however I'm feeling that day Whatever my mood is, how I feel like dressing is my go to.

Steve-O: Clothes? Just something that won't get me arrested mate. That's how I look at it. Just put some clothes on, I don't really have a particular style. (Well) I guess my hunting jacket my Stony Creek hunting jacket just cause if it's cold, it keeps you warm and if it's hot it's breathable. Other than that, just make sure I take a shower and put on some clothes.



Justin Patton: Try and be comfortable, if it's designer it's designer, if it's not, it's not. Just want to be comfortable.



