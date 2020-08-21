Thunder Underscores Its Commitment to Tulsa’s Historic Greenwood District

Friday’s event underscored the surging positive momentum building toward a more equitable future in the Greenwood District, a 35-block area of North Tulsa that was once home to one of America’s wealthiest African-American neighborhoods which earned it the name “Black Wall Street”. In May of 1921, in what is now known the Tulsa Race Massacre, thousands of thriving Black-owned businesses were burned to the ground taking the lives of hundreds of residents. Helping to push that recent positive momentum has been the commitment by the Thunder as an organization to ignite meaningful and scalable change when it comes to racial equality and social justice in its home state.



During the event, it was announced that the Thunder is contributing $250,000 to the nearly-completed campaign to build Greenwood Rising, scheduled for dedication in May of 2021, the 100-year anniversary of the massacre. While the donation served as a significant and generous contribution to the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission and its mission to educate Oklahomans on the vibrant history of Black Wall Street, it’s only part of the Thunder’s commitment to the North Tulsa community and the Greenwood District.



Last month, the Thunder unveiled the Thunder Fellows Program in partnership with CAA Sports which aims to create a pipeline to professional roles in sports, entertainment and tech for Black students in Tulsa. The program highlights various career paths in each respective industry and helps facilitate the opportunities to achieve them. Created by long-time friends, Thunder Executive Vice President and General Manager Sam Presti and CAA Sports Executive Mike Johnson, Thunder Fellows will be guided by the Centennial Commission and will have a Thunder-powered Data & Analytics Center housed and staffed right in Tulsa’s Greenwood District.



“Our organization is deeply committed to social justice and the actions that are necessary to create better opportunities for the Black community, now and in the future,” said Thunder Chairman Clayton I. Bennett upon announcing the program in July. “I am proud that the Thunder Fellows Program will both provide tangible learning for the future, and also serve as a symbol in the Historic Greenwood District. We will work tirelessly to make this a program that will create change for generations to come.”



"May 31, 2021 will mark the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre. It is time for us to come to terms with the devastation of this atrocity. Our hope is that the Thunder Fellows Program captures the spirit of the Greenwood District while helping to launch and create future opportunities for local area Black youth,” said Presti in July.