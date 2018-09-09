A Vision of Unity Comes to Life
By Jimmy Do | okcthunder.com
A rmed with a microphone and a superstar personality, 11-year-old Ariana Reagor launched a countdown before the overflowing crowd that was fervent with anticipation and excitement on Saturday morning.
A collective roar of "3-2-1" boomed into the overcast skies. Not for long, the gates swung open and thousands of people poured into the new park signaling a new era.
Gathering Place was officially opened.
George Kaiser, member of the Thunder ownership group, was on hand to experience his vision become a reality. He leveraged his passion for people to deliver not just an iconic riverfront park, but a symbolic example for others to follow in giving back to the community.
A $350 million jumpstart from the George Kaiser Family Foundation rallied into a $465 million transformation.
More than 80 donors went all in to make the largest private gift to a city in U.S. history for this one-of-a-kind world-class urban institution.
Rise & shine Tulsa!
We’re here at @GatherTulsa supporting George Kaiser, member of Thunder ownership group whose vision of bringing communities together brought this project to life. https://t.co/xo6j5QTORc
— OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) September 8, 2018
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
“Exactly 1,153 days ago, we closed Riverside Drive. Now we're giving it back to you with a little bit more.”
Tony Moore, Gathering Place Park Director
Photo by Coby Van Loan | OKC Thunder
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
“Showing our Tulsa best, we now have the mark of making the largest private gift to a city in the United States.”
Jeff Strava, Gathering Place Executive Director and Trustee
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
“It's like no other place in the world. The level of design and detail does not exist anywhere else.”
Ken Levit, George Kaiser Family Foundation Executive Director
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
Photo by Macee Hammack | OKC Thunder
“To see the outcome of it is pretty cool. Especially for the community.”
Terrance Ferguson, Thunder Guard/Forward
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
Photo by Coby Van Loan | OKC Thunder
Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder
Watch: A Community Gathered Together
Tags
1/