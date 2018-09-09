A Vision of Unity Comes to Life

A rmed with a microphone and a superstar personality, 11-year-old Ariana Reagor launched a countdown before the overflowing crowd that was fervent with anticipation and excitement on Saturday morning.

A collective roar of "3-2-1" boomed into the overcast skies. Not for long, the gates swung open and thousands of people poured into the new park signaling a new era.

Gathering Place was officially opened.

George Kaiser, member of the Thunder ownership group, was on hand to experience his vision become a reality. He leveraged his passion for people to deliver not just an iconic riverfront park, but a symbolic example for others to follow in giving back to the community.

A $350 million jumpstart from the George Kaiser Family Foundation rallied into a $465 million transformation.

More than 80 donors went all in to make the largest private gift to a city in U.S. history for this one-of-a-kind world-class urban institution.