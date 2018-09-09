Gathering Place


A Vision of Unity Comes to Life

By Jimmy Do | okcthunder.com

A rmed with a microphone and a superstar personality, 11-year-old Ariana Reagor launched a countdown before the overflowing crowd that was fervent with anticipation and excitement on Saturday morning.

A collective roar of "3-2-1" boomed into the overcast skies. Not for long, the gates swung open and thousands of people poured into the new park signaling a new era.

Gathering Place was officially opened.

George Kaiser, member of the Thunder ownership group, was on hand to experience his vision become a reality. He leveraged his passion for people to deliver not just an iconic riverfront park, but a symbolic example for others to follow in giving back to the community.

A $350 million jumpstart from the George Kaiser Family Foundation rallied into a $465 million transformation.

More than 80 donors went all in to make the largest private gift to a city in U.S. history for this one-of-a-kind world-class urban institution.

Gathering Place Parade

8:30 A.M. The festivities kicked off with a parade starting from 24th Street and Riverside Drive heading south.

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

“Exactly 1,153 days ago, we closed Riverside Drive. Now we're giving it back to you with a little bit more.”

Tony Moore, Gathering Place Park Director

Gathering Place Parade

Photo by Coby Van Loan | OKC Thunder


Gathering Place Parade

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder


Gathering Place Parade

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder


Gathering Place Parade

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

Gathering Place Performance
9:15 A.M. Thunder Girls and Thunder Drummers kept the high energy alive with an on-stage performance to pump up the crowd.

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

Gathering Place Performance

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

Gathering Place Gates Open
9:45 A.M. Simmering with anticipation, the crowd roared once doors officially open to the new park.

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

Gathering Place Gates Open
George Kaiser, member of the Thunder ownership group whose vision of bringing communities together brought this project to life.

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

“Showing our Tulsa best, we now have the mark of making the largest private gift to a city in the United States.”

Jeff Strava, Gathering Place Executive Director and Trustee

Gathering Place Gates Open

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

Gathering Place Gates Open

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

“It's like no other place in the world. The level of design and detail does not exist anywhere else.”

Ken Levit, George Kaiser Family Foundation Executive Director

Gathering Place Gates Open

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

Gathering Place Gates Open

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

Gathering Place Gates Open

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

Gathering Place Reading Tree
11 A.M. Tulsa-native Terrance Ferguson with his mother Rachelle Holdman and Gathering Place Student Ambassador Ariana at the Reading Tree.

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

Gathering Place Gates Reading Tree

Photo by Macee Hammack | OKC Thunder

“To see the outcome of it is pretty cool. Especially for the community.”

Terrance Ferguson, Thunder Guard/Forward

Gathering Place Gates Reading Tree

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder

Gathering Place Gates Reading Tree

Photo by Coby Van Loan | OKC Thunder

Gathering Place Gates Reading Tree

Photo by Jimmy Do | OKC Thunder


Watch: A Community Gathered Together



