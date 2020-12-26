Skip to main content
NBA
Global
Teams
Teams
Team Sites
Atlanta
Miami
Boston
Milwaukee
Brooklyn
Minnesota
Charlotte
New Orleans
Chicago
New York
Cleveland
Oklahoma City
Dallas
Orlando
Denver
Philadelphia
Detroit
Phoenix
Golden State
Portland
Houston
Sacramento
Indiana
San Antonio
LA Clippers
Toronto
LA Lakers
Utah
Memphis
Washington
G League
WNBA
NBA Store
NBA League Pass
Oklahoma City Thunder
Promo Title
The Official Site of the Oklahoma City Thunder
Menu
TICKETS
2020-21 Ticket Update
My Account
A Plan for Every Fan
Premium Seating
Ticket Memberships
Partial Plans
Group Experiences
Virtual Venue
STM Central
Host a Private Event
Mobile Ticketing
NBA Fan Code of Conduct
Accessibility Guide
Health and Safety
TEAM
Roster
2020-21 Media Guide
Team Stats
Stats
Front Office
All News
SCHEDULE
Downloadable Schedule
Printable Schedule
VIDEO
Thunder Insider
The Everyday Saint
Mr. Thunder
The Kiwi Way
Latest Videos
Thunder Radio Network
COMMUNITY
Thunder Cares
COVID Resources
Thunder Youth Activities
Reading Challenge
Donation Requests
Community Ticket Program
Thunder Fit
Devon Explorers
Youth Basketball
Power Her Forward
Request Forms
Enable Safety Partner
Blocks for Bucks
Teacher of the Game
Rolling Thunder Book Bus
ENTERTAINMENT
Thunder Girls
Storm Chasers
Raindrops
Rumble the Bison
FANS
Thunder Insider
Register-to-Win
A-Z Fan Guide
Fan Assist
Parking and Directions
Blue Alliance
Love's Loud City
Fan Guide
Host a Private Event
OG&E ThunderBolt
Bud Light Designated Driver
OU Children's Kids Zone
NBA Fan Code of Conduct
SHOP
Careers
Executive Staff
Ownership
Search
Toggle Search Input
Search Box
WHAT TO WATCH
NUMBER TO KNOW
THUNDER TREND
By Paris Lawson | Broadcast and Digital Reporter
NEXT UP:
Replay
Play Next
Link copied to clipboard