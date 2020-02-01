Thunder Thrives Through January Gauntlet, Goes 12-5
By Nick Gallo | Broadcast Reporter & Digital Editor | mailbag@okcthunder.com
When the NBA schedule came out, the Thunder front office, training staff and coaching staff all looked at the month of January and came to a clear conclusion – that 31-day span was going to be an absolute grind.
With 17 games in a 30-day span, the Thunder played at least every other day, including three sets of back-to-backs. Even the build-up to the month was unforgiving. Starting on Christmas day, OKC has gone more than five weeks without getting two consecutive days off without a game. Yet despite a relentless amount of basketball and adversity sprinkled in due to injuries, personal reasons and travel, the Thunder not only emerged unscathed, it thrived.
The Thunder finished the month 12-5, building on the momentum it established in December when the team went 11-4 and Billy Donovan was named Western Conference Coach of the Month.
In December, it was the Thunder defense that did the heavy lifting. In the opening month of 2020, a blistering offense led the way. By averaging 115.0 points on 47.8 percent shooting, including 37.8 percent from three and 82.0 percent from the free-throw line, the Thunder cracked the top 10 in crucial offensive categories.
“Great month,” veteran forward Danilo Gallinari said after the team’s exhilarating 111-107 win over Phoenix on Friday night. “We knew it was a tough month, tough schedule. It’s great that we played this basketball for this month.”
Added Donovan: “In terms of the competitive spirit these guys have had for the entire month, and the way they’ve played for each other and with each other, it has been really remarkable to watch considering the fact that the month was filled with a lot of different lineups for us because of injuries and guys being out.”
As Donovan referenced, the injury bug hit the Thunder harder in January than any other month, yet the team surged ahead unfazed. Terrance Ferguson (personal), Nerlens Noel (ankle) and Abdel Nader (ankle) each missed eight games during the month. That’s three key rotation players missing nearly half of the contests. Meanwhile, Gallinari and Steven Adams each missed three games with nagging injuries and Chris Paul missed the team’s home loss to Dallas due to personal reasons.
To compensate, the Thunder didn’t tighten up its rotations and just rely on its usual contributors. Instead, Donovan invested in his depth, reaching to Mike Muscala, Deonte Burton, Hamidou Diallo and rookie two-way guard Lu Dort to not just fill minutes, but to thrive. Muscala made 11 3-pointers in a three-game span and Dort not only took on hefty defensive challenges but also made 10 of- 15 3-point attempts during a 17-quarter stretch towards the end of the month.
“It really speaks a lot to the mentality of a lot of these guys and how much they’ve worked and kept themselves prepared and ready,” Donovan said.
“We’ve tried to always play to an identity and to a style of how we want to play. Regardless of if somebody is out, someone filling in knows what their job and responsibility is,” he added. “All those things help.”
It speaks to the mentality of these guys, how much they’ve worked and kept themselves prepared and ready.
EVEN AMONG THE players who have been in the rotation all season long, the Thunder got extra contributions. Second-year guard and All-Star Rising Stars selection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the only Thunder player to compete in all 50 games this season and yet, he dug into his energy reserves to take on more responsibility. Starting on Jan. 13, when he registered his first-career triple-double, a 20-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist masterpiece in Minnesota, SGA has gone to extra lengths to emphasize the non-scoring aspects of his game.
Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging a team-high 9.1 rebounds per game during that 11-game span to go with 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.4 blocks, more than every Thunder player other than Noel.
“I’m just trying to do more,” said Gilgeous-Alexander. “At the end of the day, be more of a complete basketball player, whether that’s getting rebounds, assists, points, steals.”
LIKE IN MINNESOTA, Gilgeous-Alexander and his Thunder teammates have thrived as much away from home as they have inside Chesapeake Energy Arena. In fact, after starting 0-6 on the road to begin the year, the Thunder is 15-4 since, including 9-1 in January. The month began in San Antonio – a spot where historically teams struggle to go in and simply take care of business. In the second half, that’s exactly what OKC did. That momentum continued to road wins in Cleveland (in a blowout) and Brooklyn (in overtime) to finish that four-game road trip.
Since then, the Thunder beat up on Minnesota twice and swept two other two-game road trips. The first set came against a pair of playoff teams, with the Thunder surging back from 15-down with less than seven minutes to go in Houston to stun the Rockets. Then, in Orlando, the Thunder staved off a furious comeback by the Magic to commence its current stretch of seven wins in its last eight games. After dispatching the Kings by 20 in Sacramento on Wednesday, the Thunder surged ahead with a 13-0 late fourth-quarter run to beat Phoenix on Friday to close the month.
“We just trust each other. We try to play to our identity no matter the circumstances,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We just try to control what we can control.”
“It just shows growth and understanding that on the road, we have to play together, we have to stick together,” Paul said. “Teams are going to make runs, the crowd is going to be in the game. The confidence that our team has right now when the game is on the line down the stretch is probably at an all-time high.”
DESPITE BLOWOUT HOME wins against Houston, Orlando and Portland, many of the games last month had a common theme: a tight fourth quarter. Once again, after not thriving in those circumstances early in the year, the Thunder has now turned into one of the scariest teams to be in close combat with in the entire league.
In fact, the Thunder outscored its foes by 3.9 points per fourth quarter in the month, the best mark in the league. Paul, the savvy veteran point guard, along with the lightning bolt alongside him in crunch time, Dennis Schröder, have been sensational down the stretch of games. They’ve isolated against big men, hit dagger jumpers in the midrange and from behind the arc and have just generally put the Thunder in positions to win.
“We just try to finish,” said Paul, a 2020 All-Star, earning his first selection since the 2015-16 season, “especially when it gets to the four or five-minute mark. We know that’s winning time. That’s when the really good teams lock in.”
When it gets to the four or five-minute mark. We know that’s winning time.
FOR THE MONTH, Schröder averaged 20.4 points on 48.3 percent shooting, including an unreal 46.4 percent from the 3-point line. Meanwhile, Paul notched 5.1 points per fourth quarter in January and 18.3 per game overall in the month.
After shouldering a solid amount of the playmaking and defending load over the last month, the Thunder’s three point guards will all be looking forward to a couple days off before revving back up for the month of February. Paul and Schröder will relish spending Saturday and Sunday with their children before the Thunder reconvenes for practice on Monday. With an early morning arrival from Phoenix on Saturday and the Super Bowl on Sunday, Gilgeous-Alexander has set plans as well.
“It’ll be good. I won’t be touching a basketball for those two days,” he said, grinning.
“Me neither,” Gallinari quipped.
AFTER 48 HOURS of some peace and quiet, it’ll be back to the Thunder Ion for the beginning of the home stretch. Only 32 games remain, with just 10 in February, giving the Thunder some clear runway to keep sharpening its tools and preparing itself for a late-season run in April and possibly beyond. To do that requires putting in the work. This Thunder squad not only likes being around one another, it also enjoys pulling in the same direction on the court in the short term as investment in itself for the long term.
“It’s good to have a couple days off and get back to practice,” Gallinari added, referencing the team’s severe lack of practice time lately. “To spend some time in the gym and practice with each other is going to be nice.”
Back to okcthunder.com.