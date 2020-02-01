Thunder Thrives Through January Gauntlet, Goes 12-5

LIKE IN MINNESOTA, Gilgeous-Alexander and his Thunder teammates have thrived as much away from home as they have inside Chesapeake Energy Arena. In fact, after starting 0-6 on the road to begin the year, the Thunder is 15-4 since, including 9-1 in January. The month began in San Antonio – a spot where historically teams struggle to go in and simply take care of business. In the second half, that’s exactly what OKC did. That momentum continued to road wins in Cleveland (in a blowout) and Brooklyn (in overtime) to finish that four-game road trip.



Since then, the Thunder beat up on Minnesota twice and swept two other two-game road trips. The first set came against a pair of playoff teams, with the Thunder surging back from 15-down with less than seven minutes to go in Houston to stun the Rockets. Then, in Orlando, the Thunder staved off a furious comeback by the Magic to commence its current stretch of seven wins in its last eight games. After dispatching the Kings by 20 in Sacramento on Wednesday, the Thunder surged ahead with a 13-0 late fourth-quarter run to beat Phoenix on Friday to close the month.



“We just trust each other. We try to play to our identity no matter the circumstances,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “We just try to control what we can control.”



“It just shows growth and understanding that on the road, we have to play together, we have to stick together,” Paul said. “Teams are going to make runs, the crowd is going to be in the game. The confidence that our team has right now when the game is on the line down the stretch is probably at an all-time high.”