One Step Up – Diallo Takes Big Stride Heading into Year 2

Diallo was learning, but there was one hiccup before he could put any of it into practice – arthroscopic surgery on his right elbow in mid-April. Off-season work got delayed for about a month, but when he recovered he was ready to attack his summer with rigor. He spent most of the time in Oklahoma City with quick spurts back in his hometown of New York City. The Lefrak City, Queens native watched hours of film, studied his defensive tendencies and learned when not to swipe down at the ball and how to attack a sagging defense.



Then came Summer League in Las Vegas, where Diallo was ferocious as a defender but also shined offensively, flashing better handles and more poise with the ball. Last year he was a player whose athleticism only showed up with a free run to the rim in transition or on the offensive glass. In July though, those innate gifts were apparent in traffic, on drives and as a rebounder. He averaged 14.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.3 assists in four games out in Las Vegas, getting his offseason on a positive track.



“He's so talented, he's going to show up in the game,” said Thunder assistant coach Dave Bliss, who oversaw Diallo’s Summer League performances. “There's not going to be a game where Hami is out there and you don't know he's out there.”



The energy around Diallo carried into Training Camp this October and the four preseason games the Thunder used as tune-ups before the start of the regular season on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Diallo was solid in all four showings, averaging 11.0 points on 43.2 percent shooting – including 37.5 percent from three and 81.8 percent from the free throw line – to go with 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He finished smoothly in transition, signaled for backdoor passes and corralled them easily and tried to only take shots within the flow of the offense.