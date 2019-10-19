Thunder Standard – Playing with Purpose, Duty in 2019-20

Thanks to intentionality in the offseason – like Paul immediately getting phone numbers of his new teammates after being traded to Oklahoma City and player-initiated mini-camps – the Thunder was able to hit the ground running and play five on five even while getting to know one another’s tendencies.



“I’m just trying to get these guys in position where they can play against each other as much as possible with a different combination and set of players,” said Head Coach Billy Donovan.



“We’ve had some good team meetings, trying to talk about our concepts,” Paul added. “The biggest thing is that you just want to go out there and play and try to build our team identity.”



For Donovan, getting players into a win or lose environment from the first training camp practice was a nice reminder that a fire and passion for the game are prerequisites for seeing minutes in Oklahoma City.



“They’re always looking up at the scoreboard when we’re keeping score, that’s for sure,” Donovan quipped. “There’s a reason they’re NBA players and they’re at this level, because they are prideful and they are competitive.”



That immediacy helped the Thunder offense thrive in the preseason, with the ball whipping around between the three point guards, Paul, Dennis Schröder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. That trio will serve as the oars that propel the Thunder boat forward, skimming headlong into the open court and initiating offense before a defense gets set.



Few teams have ever played three point guards at the same time, but look for Donovan to find time for those playmakers to stir the Thunder offense together during stretches this season. With their ballhandling and passing there’s bound to be catch-and-shoot looks for newcomers Danilo Gallinari and Mike Muscala, along with fellow sharpshooter Terrance Ferguson.