909 Days Later, Roberson Plays Again

“He is smartest defensive player I've been around,” said guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. “He's always in the right spot. He knows where the next pass is gonna be.”



“You were able to see glimpses of what’s made him such a great defensive player, the things that he does and just how smart he is and his ability with his feet and his length,” said Donovan. “He actually played really, really well. And I give him a lot of credit for a guy that’s had off for as long as he has to get out there in the first competitive situation and then do a great job. I couldn’t be any happier.”



In the scrimmage, Roberson played 11 minutes and 56 seconds, putting up 5 points on 2-for-3 shooting, including 1-for-2 from three, to go with 2 rebounds, a steal and a block. A pretty familiar Roberson stat-line to go with his patented defensive prowess. It’s that defensive ability that earned him so many kudos during the first five years of his career. In 2017-18, when he suffered the injury, he was shooting a career-best 53.7 percent from the floor but more importantly, he was on the short list for Defensive Player of the Year.



“The thing that makes Dre a great defender is when someone scores on him, it doesn't deter him from the next possession and he doesn't get disrupted,” said Thunder General Manager Sam Presti. “It’s the same thing in this when you suffer an injury like this, there's going to be setbacks and probably in his case there's more than you would have hoped. But that hasn't deterred him.”



As he checked out of the game, he scrambled through the physically distanced seats along the Thunder bench, high-fiving every single one of his teammates and staff members, thanking them for everything they’ve done over the past 30 months to help him in his grueling journey.



In reality, it’s the Thunder who are appreciative of Andre. During the time he was out he stayed connected to the rest of the group, mentoring young players and helping out with scouting reports for particularly tricking opponents. He served in the Oklahoma City community, giving out turkeys at Thanksgiving and reading to students.



“He's about everything that's right in sports and in teams, and the way you know that is when things are not going right for you, you can still be totally invested in the team,” said Presti. “I think that's a real form of mental toughness that you can still be committed to the team, and what's best for the team, even when your situation is either being affected or it's not going the way you want it to go.”