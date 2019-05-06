MISSION IGNITE

Its location is fitting, given the level of activity surrounding the immediate area.

Towering high above the colorful Oklahoma City Streetcars that make their way along Thunder Drive and the downtown area, yet sitting below the four construction cranes that operate in unison above the neighboring skyline, the one-word billboard packed with attitude and energy carefully illustrates the mindset the Thunder marketing team wanted to establish for the 2018-19 NBA season: IGNITE.

The six letters are emblazoned on a slate gray backdrop in stark, bold white type. Sweeping slashes of Thunder blue, navy and sunset strike upward and onward like flashes in the sky. The 60-foot tall billboard is one of three in the Oklahoma City metro area. The other two are equally energetic and direct: EXPERIENCE EPIC.

In Year 11 of Thunder Basketball, simplicity reigns as the creative touchstone.

The road to implementation, however, is anything but.

GIVING IDEAS LIFE

The concept of forward momentum and constant progress are drivers of determining this season's design elements. It is fuel for the Thunder aesthetic in the pursuit of reaching iconic status like what the Logoman did for the NBA or the instant recognition of Jordan Brand's Jumpman.

Like an upward cascade in the team's color palette, the forward slashes convey a sense of movement, speed and depth. They are placed on a clean canvas to fall in line with the minimalist ethos. The primary use of angled shapes and white space allow the versatility for the brand to adapt and evolve.