Clash of the Cousins: An Unforgettable Matchup for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The relationship they had as kids still continues as the two grew into professionals in the league. Even despite the 700 miles that separates them between Oklahoma City and New Orleans, they talk almost every day, and most of the time, it’s not about basketball.



“We grew up playing so much, we need time away from it,” said Alexander-Walker. “We’ve always been each other outlets away from that because we have the same interests as well which makes things a lot easier.”



When Alexander-Walker checked into the game on Saturday with just over three minutes left to go in the first quarter, who else better to check him than his cousin who knew him better than anyone else on the floor and who had been a part of his development as a player since he was just a young kid living in Ontario.



“I know his tendencies, he knows mine, we’ve played together all our lives, so it was a cool moment,” said Gilgeous-Alexander.



For that reason, each time they were on the floor together, the pair would guard each other. Both have the same explosiveness and craftiness to get to the rim and at times used the same recognizable moves. Between a scoop layup attempt from Alexander-Walker and a swift in-and-out dribble to attack the lane used by both cousins, it was clear the duo had spent years in the same gym constructing their game together.



Although Gilgeous-Alexander finished with a game-high 23 points and the Pelicans’ Rookie, Alexander-Walker tallied four points in just under eight minutes of playing time, it won’t be the final stats that these two remember from Saturday’s game.



Postgame, Gilgeous-Alexander made a bee line to the Pelicans bench to meet his cousin. After a brief embrace and a few words, the pair exchanged jerseys. Smiling in front of a crowd of cameras, the Ontario natives proudly commemorated the dreamlike moment they could only imagine as kids when they were recreating top 10 plays on a Fisher Price hoop in Canada.



“It doesn’t really feel real,” said Alexander-Walker. “It’s almost like I’m at a loss of words.”