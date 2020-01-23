Buddy Ball

That fall, instead of a gaggle of cameras in his face in an NBA locker room from the likes of Fox Sports and ESPN, Muscala was being peppered with questions from five Spanish-language television cameras. English wasn’t an option; his major in Spanish at Bucknell University was all the prep he had.



In addition to the cameras, awaiting the then-22-year-old Muscala in Santiago de Compostela, Spain, was the semester abroad he never got to take during his undergraduate experience. Muscala, a second-round pick just clawing to make a living off basketball, dove headfirst into an immersive basketball experience in the province of Galicia, known for its relentless rain – double what falls in the United States’ Pacific Northwest. All there was to do was train, nap and train some more.



Schröder, meanwhile, was in the midst of the complete opposite experience. He had been residing in the town of Braunschweig, Germany – the same place he was born, grew up and played professionally until he was drafted in the first round (17th overall) by the Hawks. At age 20, Schröder was suddenly in one of the largest American cities, a rookie on a club that was clawing for a playoff spot.



Despite his uber-competitive nature, Schröder didn’t see a lot of playing time during long stretches of his first season, but toward the end of the year he was cracking the rotation. The gold patch of hair above his forehead hadn’t arrived yet, but the pesky, lightning quick version of Schröder was on the scene.



He played in 22 of the Hawks’ final 25 games that season, starting with a pair of games when the team was brutally short-handed. In fact, Atlanta was so pressed for bodies that with four days between games in Boston and Phoenix, the Hawks made a long-distance call for help.



On the other line was Muscala, whose rights the Hawks still had from the draft nearly nine months earlier. He was rushed back to the United States, picking up with Schröder and the rest of the team for the start of a five-game West Coast trip. In his first game stateside, Muscala, then sporting a buzz-cut, filled in for an injured Paul Millsap and played 19 minutes.



The rookie forward made an impression with the coaching staff at the same time he reconnected with the feisty young point guard who was showing his mettle, too. Muscala joined Schröder in the rotation for all but five of the remaining regular-season games.