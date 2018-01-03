Thunder Year, New Run: Inaugural Thunder Run to Benefit Thunder Cares Foundation

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2017 – Oklahoma City Thunder fans who have made fitness part of their New Year’s resolutions can sign up for a new run that combines fitness with the Thunder. The Thunder today opened registration for its inaugural Thunder Run event on Saturday, Feb. 24, which will benefit the Thunder Cares Foundation. The event will be comprised of two races: the one-mile Rumble’s Family Fun Run begins at 9 a.m., and the Thunder 5K, which will begin at 9:30 a.m., is open to fans ages eight and older.

“We’re so excited for our fans to be a part of the inaugural Thunder Run this February,” said Christine Berney, vice president of Community Relations for the Thunder. “One of our core community-outreach goals is to pair fitness with Thunder fun. This is a great new way to get fans involved in helping our Foundation, while also reaching their own fitness goals.”

Early-bird registration for both events is available through Feb. 9, offering a discounted price of $30 for Rumble’s Family Fun Run and $40 for the Thunder 5K. Early registration includes a long-sleeved T-shirt, medal, Thunder Run swag bag and one Baseline Reserve ticket to the Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware 87ers game on Feb. 24. Participants will have the option to purchase additional tickets and upgrade their ticket. After Feb. 9, registration fees for both events will increase $5 and will include a medal, Thunder Run swag bag and one Baseline Reserve ticket to the Oklahoma City Blue vs. Delaware 87ers game.

To register for the Thunder Run events, visit okcthunder.com/thunderrun

ABOUT THE THUNDER CARES FOUNDATION: The Thunder Cares Foundation serves as the charitable arm of the Oklahoma City Thunder, raising and distributing funds to support the team’s community-outreach programs. The Foundation has funded the refurbishment or building of 18 basketball courts throughout Oklahoma, including three courts outside Moore schools damaged or destroyed in the May 2013 tornado, as well as learning and activity rooms at the Oklahoma City Boys and Girls Club, the City Rescue Mission, SeeWorth Academy and Positive Tomorrows.