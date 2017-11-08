Thunder Launches Thunder StatLab Powered by Chesapeake Energy

Oklahoma City, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017 – The Oklahoma City Thunder has partnered with Chesapeake Energy Corporation to encourage kids to engage in monthly Thunder-themed activities focused on statistics through the Thunder StatLab.

Throughout the season, kids and classrooms who participate will get the chance to be a “junior GM” and learn the role that statistics play in the world of sports. The Thunder StatLab will help students expand their knowledge of statistics through Thunder-themed activities.

The Thunder StatLab powered by Chesapeake Energy is only open to seventh- and eighth-grade classrooms in Oklahoma City Public Schools. Monthly activities will be made available from November through March online and though participation each month is not required, it is encouraged. Every month, the Thunder will choose one classroom to get a special visit from Thunder entertainers.

“We are so excited to work with Chesapeake to bring statistics-based lessons to classrooms across Oklahoma City enhanced by the Thunder experience,” said Christine Berney, Thunder vice president of Community Relations. “This new program is a wonderful opportunity to channel our young fans’ passion for Thunder Basketball toward a curiosity for statistics."

“Encouraging innovative learning and curiosity is central to Chesapeake’s culture and social responsibility program,” said Gordon Pennoyer, Chesapeake’s Director – Communications & Investor Relations. “We are pleased to partner with the Thunder to help bring statistics to life for students across Oklahoma City,”

OKCPS teachers can register their classrooms for Thunder StatLab at okcthunder.com/statlab.