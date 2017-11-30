Thunder Home-Court Support to Hold Sale and Raffle In-Game

Oklahoma City, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 – Home-Court Support, the families of Oklahoma City Thunder players, coaches and operations staff, will hold its annual shoe sale and raffle during Sunday’s game at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Both new and player-worn shoes will be available in a grab-bag sale. For $100, fans will be able to purchase shoes in a blind pull. With 100 pairs of shoes available, over 25 pairs will be autographed, including at least one pair from each Thunder player.

For $5, fans can purchase a raffle ticket for a chance to win baskets inspired by each player’s and Head Coach Billy Donovan’s favorite things. Each basket will include two autographed items.

Proceeds from the sale and raffle benefit Home-Court Support programs, which empower women in the Oklahoma City community, and the Thunder Cares Foundation.

Fans attending Sunday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs are encouraged to stop by the concourse tables outside Section 110 to take part in the sale and raffle. The sale and raffle will begin at 4:30 p.m., when the arena opens for the game; both will end at the conclusion of the third quarter.